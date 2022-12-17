PRI 2022: Attendees Leave Their Thumbprint For A Chance To Win

One of the great things about attending the Performance Racing Industry event is the ability to see and speak with the many suppliers of those tools we couldn’t live without. It’s more than a catchy cliché to say that our welders hold our world together and no one knows about that more than the folks at Miller Electric.

Their booth at the PRI event was full of products and personalities throughout the show. If you were looking to update your current rig or simply looking to purchase a highly-capable welder, Miller had several models on display like its Multimatic 220 AC/DC welder.

The Multimatic 220 is a multiprocess welder that can be used as a MIG, stick, AC, or DC TIG machine. In fact, the Multimatic 220 AC/DC is the only machine in its class that offers the ability to switch welding gas, polarity, and welding process automatically while recalling the last MIG or TIG settings used. It also comes with a multi-voltage plug that allows for connection to 120- or 240-volt receptacles without the use of any tools. Simply choose the plug that fits the receptacle and connect it to the power cord.

While at the Miller booth, attendees could also ask questions about their current Miller rig or learn about the best practices for welding aluminum from Andy Weyenberg, host of the hit web series Real Garage. Fans of Dave Kindig could also have their helmet signed by the famed fabricator and, if you took part in Miller’s Leave Your Imprint exercise, you could possibly win your own custom Dave Kindig-designed helmet!

Miller’s Leave Your Imprint gave attendees the opportunity to lay a bead on its metal thumbprint and put their name in to win a prize. The daily prize is one of those custom Dave Kindig welding helmets and the person lucky enough to be chosen for the grand prize wins a Miller Multimatic 220 AC/DC welder!

To learn more about Miller welders, check out Millerwelds.com or locate your local Miller authorized dealer through this dealer locator.