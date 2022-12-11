PRI 2022: Billet Specialties Specializes In Transforming Your Ride

By James Elkins December 11, 2022

When it comes to building your Mustang there are only a few tasteful ways to separate yours from the rest. Sure, you can add a little flare with chrome and carbon trim or an aggressive appearance with a cowl hood. However, we all know it’s the wheels that truly make the ride. Whether you have a classic cruiser or a modern muscle, the rule stays the same: find a wheel that looks and performs at the same level of your vehicle, or better. This rule is well known with Billet Specialties who continually provide a wide range of wheels from all eras and styles of automotive.

Although the brilliant aesthetics have always been seen in each line that Billet Specialties produces, it’s the multi-line of race wheels that has captured much of the attention as of late. The company doesn’t just cater to one style of drag racer though, they have wheels that range from the test and tune attendee to the dedicated seasoned pro. For those wanting a set of wheels for their street vehicle, the Win Lites are available in a direct fit option for certain chassis. This means you can save yourself the headache of trying to avoid interference with calipers and countless hours on facebook groups asking for offset and backspacing for the perfect fitment. The Win Lites are also available in single and double beadlock configurations. This leaves just one question, what finish do you prefer? Another great design from Billet Specialties is the Street Lite seen on Chris Lee’s car.

Billet

Chris Lee rocks a set of Billet Specialties Street Lite wheels on his 1986 Mustang. The lightweight wheels let him remain competitive in NMRA Factory Stock class. The rear wheels are 15×10-inch with 6.5-inch backspace. The front wheels are 15×3.5-inch with a 1.75-inch backspace.

If weight is the enemy of performance, then rotational weight is its arch enemy. Nowhere else can a vehicle perform better than reducing this unsprung weight. Billet Specialties takes these already lightweight wheels and machines a recessed bolt pad and optimizes spoke design to shave nearly a pound off each wheel when compared to similar ones. These wheels not only offer performance and weight savings in one package, but safety as well. Each wheel is SFI 15.1 certified for 15-inch diameters

While the plate may read 2SLO86, Chris' car is anything but slow. The car was once in second place for the fastest stock short block for pushrod engines on the Corral forums. Now the four-eye rocks a Gen-2 Coyote and races in NMRA Factory Stock. At the NMRA World Finals, spectators were in for a treat as the Fox carries the front wheels for quite the distance.

So, if you’re looking to separate yourself from others on the street or strip, then Billet Specialties has a wheel for you. As the company offers over 20 lines of wheels there is sure to be one that fits your build for performance, safety, and aesthetics.

