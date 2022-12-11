PRI 2022: Billet Specialties Specializes In Transforming Your Ride

When it comes to building your Mustang there are only a few tasteful ways to separate yours from the rest. Sure, you can add a little flare with chrome and carbon trim or an aggressive appearance with a cowl hood. However, we all know it’s the wheels that truly make the ride. Whether you have a classic cruiser or a modern muscle, the rule stays the same: find a wheel that looks and performs at the same level of your vehicle, or better. This rule is well known with Billet Specialties who continually provide a wide range of wheels from all eras and styles of automotive.

Although the brilliant aesthetics have always been seen in each line that Billet Specialties produces, it’s the multi-line of race wheels that has captured much of the attention as of late. The company doesn’t just cater to one style of drag racer though, they have wheels that range from the test and tune attendee to the dedicated seasoned pro. For those wanting a set of wheels for their street vehicle, the Win Lites are available in a direct fit option for certain chassis. This means you can save yourself the headache of trying to avoid interference with calipers and countless hours on facebook groups asking for offset and backspacing for the perfect fitment. The Win Lites are also available in single and double beadlock configurations. This leaves just one question, what finish do you prefer? Another great design from Billet Specialties is the Street Lite seen on Chris Lee’s car.

If weight is the enemy of performance, then rotational weight is its arch enemy. Nowhere else can a vehicle perform better than reducing this unsprung weight. Billet Specialties takes these already lightweight wheels and machines a recessed bolt pad and optimizes spoke design to shave nearly a pound off each wheel when compared to similar ones. These wheels not only offer performance and weight savings in one package, but safety as well. Each wheel is SFI 15.1 certified for 15-inch diameters

So, if you’re looking to separate yourself from others on the street or strip, then Billet Specialties has a wheel for you. As the company offers over 20 lines of wheels there is sure to be one that fits your build for performance, safety, and aesthetics.