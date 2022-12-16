PRI 2022: Classic Dash Adds New Truck, G-Body, Mustang Offerings

For the team at Classic Dash, each and every year presents new opportunities to branch their product lineup out to additional makes and models of vehicles. At this year’s edition of PRI, the focus was on the pickup truck market, with a dash (no pun intended) of Mustang and G-body offerings.

Classic Dash manufactures all of its aftermarket dashes from durable ABS plastic and cuts out the shape and gauge cluster holes on a five-axis router. The dashes are all EV-treated, as well, to save them from the harsh effects of the sun. The end result is a product that, in your hands, feels extremely tough and able to withstand virtually anything you could do with it in your vehicle.

Among the latest truck offerings is a 1973-79 Ford truck dash, with a provision for a 12-inch Holley digital screen, and available with or without A/C vents. There’s also a 1983-88 Chevy C10 dash, likewise set up for a 12-inch dash, with or without A/C vents.

On the car side, there’s a new 1978-88 G-body dash, for the Monte Carlo, El Camino, Malibu, Regal, and so on, with a 12-inch Holley screen. And finally, Classic Dash has added the 1994-2004 Ford Mustang to the lineup.

Dashes are available in brushed aluminum, matte black, and carbon-fiber finishes, for some variety in the appearance of your cockpit.

“The finishes hold up over time and don’t wear out. You don’t get sun fade and stuff like that. It’s not like the old Nokia cell phones that had the cool carbon-fiber cover you could put on them, and after a while, it would rub off. This doesn’t rub off, it’ll last,” says Classic Dash’s Steve Hylan of the product.