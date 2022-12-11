PRI 2022: DeatschWerks Maintains Fueling With Fuel Cell Surge Tank

We all know the dangers of fuel starvation when running at high rpm, but over the years the preventative measures taken to prevent these fuel starvation occurrences from happening have become increasingly complicated and expensive. Although the concept is simple with a smaller secondary fuel tank staying full to ensure no loss of fuel volume that could be seen when using a single large tank, the end users have had to bear the burden of building their own surge tank systems based on fitment and needs. Now owners looking to drift, drag, autocross, or road race who use a fuel cell have a surge tank option from DeatschWerks.

DeatschWerks is known for providing fueling solutions that cover the entire fuel system. At the 2022 PRI show, the Oklahoma-based company provided its latest innovation, a complete surge tank that fits inside a conventional 6×10-inch, 24-bolt mounting plate fuel cell. While these fuel cells typically contain an internal bladder to help prevent sloshing during hard acceleration or when the car is experiencing G-forces, it’s not the safest route to eliminate fuel starvation on track. This is where a surge tank fits in.

The DeatschWerks Surge Tank Is Designed To Eliminate Fuel Starvation

The DeatschWerks surge tank replaces the mounting plate on the fuel cell and has spots for four fuel pumps, three pumps to supply the engine, and one pump to keep the 2.0-liter surge tank full. These fuel pump spots will fit both 39 and 46mm fuel pumps which cover DeatschWerks 200, 300, and 400 series fuel pumps. The largest combinations can support 2,500 horsepower in a naturally aspirated engine using gasoline at 40 psi! In addition, DeatschWerks offers rollover valves and a variety of filler necks.

While the DeatschWerks surge tank can maintain a steady flow of fuel to your engine, it does way more than just that. It alleviates owners from having to plumb a secondary fuel stopping point. However, most of all the 2.0-liter tank provides insurance that your engine will remain fueled up regardless of which way your car is hurtling down the track.