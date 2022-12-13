PRI 2022: Hughes Displays Ultimate Converter For Drag And Drive Apps

toddsilvey
By Todd Silvey December 13, 2022

A 2,000-horsepower capable torque converter that will not super-heat your transmission fluid while traveling between dragstrips is the dream of every hardcore drag-and-drive competitor. Hughes Performance has the answer to this problem with a bolt-together Pro Series converter being shown at the 2022 Performance Racing Industry show. This new converter design offers a mechanical diode that can help lower transmission fluid temperatures by slowing stator speeds during low engine RPM on the street and highways.

The drag-and-drive racer can now worry less about a full-race torque converter while operating on the streets and highways.

Matthew Mobley from Hughes Performance offers input on their new development. “This converter is ready for those who make 2,000-plus horsepower. We now offer a new high-strength mechanical diode option that can control big power on the strip while offering the diode’s mechanical advantage as a type of one-way clutch.”

With the bolt-together Pro Series converter, a racer can explore interchanging different stators and other internal components in order to perfect their stall and lockup combinations. Hughes Performance offers anywhere from 11-blade up to 21-blade stators. The converter professionals can also modify the blade angle of stators from 28 to 50 degrees, in 1/2-degree increments.

Hughes' new mechanical diode allows the converter's stator and related internals to circulate transmission fluid less aggressively which causes less transmission fluid heat.

“With the extreme power adders used to win a drag-and-drive series, the racers can easily go ahead and pull apart this converter,” adds Mobley. “This bolt-together casing can service different components while interchanging the same hardware to tune the converter’s characteristics to get the most during their dragstrip passes.”

Hughes Performance has now developed a way for a race car to have dual personalities between the street and strip. The double-duty from one torque converter provides dragstrip strength and stall capabilities while also allowing it to operate much cooler during trips on the road.

toddsilvey

About the author

Todd Silvey

Todd has been a hardcore drag racing journalist since 1987. He is constantly on both sides of the guardwall from racing photography and editorship to drag racing cars of every shape and class.
