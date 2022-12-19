PRI 2022: Meziere’s WP200 Water Pump Makes Maintenance A Breeze

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner December 19, 2022

water pump

Anybody that’s built or worked on a race car has a special place in their heart for parts that make maintaining the vehicle easier. Meziere Enterprises has developed its WP200 series water pump with cooling system maintenance in mind. These pumps make it easy to fill your cooling system without having to worry about air bubbles.

The MP200 water pump uses a built-in reservoir that’s designed to stop the pump from air locking or having cavitation issues. The reservoir helps to eliminate the need to jack up the front of your vehicle when you’re adding water to the cooling system or having to put air bleeds to remove any trapped air.

Don Meziere talks about how the WP200 water pump can make your life easier when it comes to keeping air out of your cooling system.

“This water pump makes it easier to fill systems that have a radiator that sits high in the vehicle, or features that make it difficult to get the air out. The pump purges air out from the lower hose automatically into the expansion tank. This makes sure the pump won’t air lock.”

These pumps may have an added expansion tank, but they’re still lightweight, tipping the scales below nine pounds. The WP200 water pumps use a heavy-duty electric motor that provides 42 gallons per minute of water flow. These motors have a long life expectancy and can be used in street or drag racing applications. Meziere makes the WP200 series of water pumps for Chevy, Ford, and Mopar applications.

You can learn more about the WP200 series of water pumps right here on The Meziere Enterprises website.

Article Sources

Meziere Enterprises
https://www.meziere.com
(800) 208-1755
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading