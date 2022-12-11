PRI 2022: RaceTec Provides A Piston For Every Ford 8 Cylinder

jameselkins
By James Elkins December 11, 2022

When building the bottom end of any engine, it’s typically the pistons and rods that receive the first round of attention. However, over the years several engines have seen the rise and fall of off-the-shelf pistons. As newer engines have taken the market space, older engines such as the record-setting FE engine and early Y blocks have all but faded to the vintage only race community whose owners seek out swap meets instead of online searches. That doesn’t have to remain the case as RaceTec Pistons continues to provide pistons for the Ford market for any engine.

RaceTec

The RaceTec Pistons line up covers a vast amount of engines ranging from small-block Ford all the way up to the FE. RaceTec even has custom piston capabilities too!

After talking with Alex from RaceTec pistons he informed me that RaceTec offers a piston for almost any Ford engine. Me being the instigator and in this case interrogator, I startled rattling off engines in hopes to catch him off-guard. Coyote, Modular, Small-Block, FE, 460 Big Block, Windsor, Cleveland, Y Block, Boss 9, Flathead, the list went on. Yet, each engine had a RaceTec Piston available. In fact, they had multiple sizes for almost all engines. Finally, I had a breakthrough when I asked about Ford Hemi Headed engines, in which case he simply smirked and said, “we also do custom pistons.”

It’s RaceTec’s priority to provide pistons for the market, but what they’ve accomplished is a three line product line to cover owners from full race to street rod. While RaceTec is focused on high-performance racing applications, its AutoTec and AutoTec II lines are rated to sustain 600-800 horsepower. If you’re starting your build and want to make sure your engine’s bottom end is built right with a company that continues to supply products to the Ford market, then check out what RaceTec has to offer you.

 

 

Article Sources

RaceTec Pistons
https://www.racetecpistons.com
(714) 903-4362
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading