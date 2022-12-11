PRI 2022: RaceTec Provides A Piston For Every Ford 8 Cylinder

When building the bottom end of any engine, it’s typically the pistons and rods that receive the first round of attention. However, over the years several engines have seen the rise and fall of off-the-shelf pistons. As newer engines have taken the market space, older engines such as the record-setting FE engine and early Y blocks have all but faded to the vintage only race community whose owners seek out swap meets instead of online searches. That doesn’t have to remain the case as RaceTec Pistons continues to provide pistons for the Ford market for any engine.

After talking with Alex from RaceTec pistons he informed me that RaceTec offers a piston for almost any Ford engine. Me being the instigator and in this case interrogator, I startled rattling off engines in hopes to catch him off-guard. Coyote, Modular, Small-Block, FE, 460 Big Block, Windsor, Cleveland, Y Block, Boss 9, Flathead, the list went on. Yet, each engine had a RaceTec Piston available. In fact, they had multiple sizes for almost all engines. Finally, I had a breakthrough when I asked about Ford Hemi Headed engines, in which case he simply smirked and said, “we also do custom pistons.”

It’s RaceTec’s priority to provide pistons for the market, but what they’ve accomplished is a three line product line to cover owners from full race to street rod. While RaceTec is focused on high-performance racing applications, its AutoTec and AutoTec II lines are rated to sustain 600-800 horsepower. If you’re starting your build and want to make sure your engine’s bottom end is built right with a company that continues to supply products to the Ford market, then check out what RaceTec has to offer you.