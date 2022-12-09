PRI 2022: Raybestos Serves Blue Plate Special For TH400 Owners

The TH400 has long since been revered as a popular drag racing transmission. Its simplistic build design has allowed end users to build one with simple tools in their garage, rather than visiting an expensive transmission shop any time an issue would arise. The three-speed transmission also provides a perfect setup for drag-and-drive events. Although originally designed for heavyweight cars, the beefy transmission has proven to be an asset to drag racers looking for a transmission that has the ability to survive serious abuse.

However, we all know what drag racing can do to a transmission. The shock taken from a dead stop to 7,000 rpm will wane on a transmission’s internals. While the TH400 is known for handling the abuse, it might be a wiser choice to build it before you break it. After all, even at 135 pounds, no one loves to swap transmissions trackside. This is where Raybestos Powertrain steps in. They offer a complete TH400 clutch kit that will allow your transmission to continue shifting smoothly throughout the season.

Raybestos is known for creating clutches that can beef up a factory transmission to handle serious abuse. Its Gen-2 Blue Plate Special line is meant for serious racing applications and provides positive engagement under high power conditions where all of the energy is absorbed in a short amount of time. Raybestos claims the clutch performs with very low wear, excellent fatigue strength, high durability, and quick shifts with little shock for even faster times.

That same technology is passed onto the TH400 Clutch Pack Module Gen 2 Blue Plate Special. The Clutch Pack Module features 3 Intermediate Gen 2 Blue Race Product, 10 Forward Direct Gen 2 Blue Race Product Friction Clutch Plates. This combination can take your TH400 build over the top and hold serious power while helping to dramatically decrease those quarter-mile times.