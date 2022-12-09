PRI 2022: T&D Delivers Rocker Options For Popular New SBF Heads

T&D Machine Products has expanded its offering of world-class rocker arms into new Ford cylinder head designs. In particular, is the SC1 small-block Ford casting from Race Flow Development that was on display at the PRI Show. These heads are some of the hottest up-and-coming products, and T&D is primed to be a go-to for racers and high-horsepower street enthusiasts giving the small-block Ford a newfound resurgence.

“Our big thing is trying to stay ahead of the demand and the latest and greatest of the world,” says T&D’s Sheldon Miller. “You’re seeing these heads everywhere, and a lot more guys are going to it…especially turbo guys.”

T&D can outfit these heads with its aluminum or steel rockers; Miller recommends aluminum for naturally-aspirated combos where the valvetrain isn’t taking a significant beating, and steel on at least the exhaust side for nitrous or boosted combinations, for longevity. “Some guys running these on the street will do a steel intake and exhaust just for that longevity. It’s all about cycle time on the aluminum rocker.”