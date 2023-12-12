PRI 2023: DEI Shows RF Shield Split Sleeve And Tape Package

Check out the latest RFI suppression gear that Direct Engineering Inc., DEI showed off at PRI 2023. RFI Shields reduce Radio frequency interference (RFI) and electromagnetic interference (EMI) from ignition systems and high voltage wires that can affect computer systems, electronic fuel injection, radios, and other sensitive components.

Electronic fuel injection systems thrive in an environment free from RFI. DEI’s new RFI Shield safeguards the delicate electronic components, optimizing fuel delivery and engine performance. Drive with confidence, knowing that your vehicle’s critical systems are shielded from interference that can compromise safety and performance.

Features:

Non-adhesive tape wraps around wires without having to disconnect them

A 17.5” grounding strap included

Tape comes in 1” width and 25ft length

Includes DEI Quick Fix Silicone Tape to seal ends

Great for bundling wiring larger than 1” diameter

For twenty-five years, Design Engineering, Inc., has been known for producing high-quality heat control products primarily sold through the performance distribution system. But there’s another aspect of their business that they specialize in – working with other customers to help solve their heat and sound control problems.

DEI works with customers to define their problems, determine the correct materials necessary to handle their heat or sound control issues and work to design a solution. Their in-house design team can quickly turn around first article prototypes for inspection, fitment, and evaluation purposes. Once a final design is tested and approved by the customer, production begins based on their requirements.

Over the years DEI has designed custom solutions for many industries and fields including, aviation, Powersports, racing, marine, and even locomotive. The company has also produced “build to spec” contract work for commercial, industrial, and military-related businesses as well. Go here for more details and pricing.