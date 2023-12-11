In the world of Ford engines, the 5.0L Coyote engine is one that all Ford enthusiasts want to get their hands on. The modular Coyote will easily accept upgrades and can build power like nobody’s business. But with those upgrades come harmonics, and we all know what they can do to an engine.

Now that the folks at Fluidampr have gotten their hands on one, you can bet the Fluidampr Coyote damper pulley should be one of your first upgrades. The engine’s modular design can ensure a fun driver experience with loads of potential for performance upgrades. But with those upgrades, the OE damper can be overwhelmed and fail. Fluidampr performance damper will allow Ford enthusiasts to unleash lost horsepower and torque on the track or the street.

“The Coyote damper stems from a lot of customers asking for it,” says Nick Orefice. We manufacture a steel version that is used by a couple of supercharger companies. While we were developing the steel unit, we were also developing our aluminum version. The aluminum one fits 2011 to current (2023) engines.”

Although Fluidampr makes a steel version for supercharger companies, it is not available to consumers — yet. They are planning a mid-year 2024 release for a better-than-OE retrofit Coyote damper.

Upgrading to a Fluidampr performance damper when engine mods are done further ensures long-term durability and optimum power by controlling crankshaft torsional vibration. In addition, a custom mandrel to power racing parts, such as a dry sump, can easily be installed by using the damper’s pre-drilled and tapped 3.2-inch bolt circle pattern.

Benefits Of The Fluidampr Coyote Damper