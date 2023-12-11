PRI 2023: Haltech Debuts New uC-10 Digital Dash

Ever since Haltech released their first color dash, a few years ago, the iC-7, people have been asking them to make another one. “We just want a nice big, clear screen without the buttons, shift lights, or other distractions,” were the common requests. Well, Haltech heard you loud and clear, and they are very happy to reveal the latest in their digital dash line-up, the bright and clear uC-10. Street Muscle brings it to you from PRI 2023.

Meet The Haltech uC-10

The uC-10 dash is a classic blend of technology and style. Its 10-inch display offers ample space to monitor critical vehicle data in real-time. The full-color TFT screen is optically bonded, ensuring crystal-clear visibility even in direct sunlight, and the sleek aluminum enclosure means it will look great in any vehicle.

If you’re a fan of the uC-7, don’t worry. It is not going away. Also, the uC-10 has the same mounting points as the iC-7. So, the HT-060070 iC-7 Standard Dash Mount is compatible with the uC-10. The Superseal connector is the same as the iC-7, however, some re-pinning may be required, depending on your setup.

Key Features

Compatibility: The uC-10 is compatible with Haltech CAN, OBD2, and selected aftermarket ECU brands. It can also be wired in as a stand-alone unit. This versatility ensures that it can blend seamlessly into a wide range of vehicles and setups.

Expansion: The uC-10 offers plenty of scope for sensors and other inputs in a stand-alone configuration or for use as an I/O expander in a Haltech environment.

User Definable I/O: 10 x AVIs, 4 x DPOs, 4 x SPIs.

10 x AVIs, 4 x DPOs, 4 x SPIs. Fixed I/O: 1 x Tach Input and 1 x Alternator Excite.

On-Board Data Logging: The uC-10 comes standard with 512MB of onboard looped data logging.

NSP compatible: The uC-10 plays well with Haltech’s free NSP software, straight out of the box.

Can I customize the screen layouts?

Yes, via the new dash section in our NSP software, you’re able to change channels and choose your color settings on our default screens.

I see it comes with a Wi-Fi antenna in the box, does that mean it is Wi-Fi compatible?

Not yet. The uC-10 does have a Wi-Fi module in it which will become available in a future firmware update, so don’t lose your Wi-Fi antenna!

How much will it cost? USD: $2000

When will it be available to purchase?

Look for it to launch in the first quarter of 2024.