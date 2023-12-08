PRI 2023: Melling Components Boost Performance Of Your Ford

Melling is a leading manufacturer of aftermarket oil pumps and related products servicing engine rebuilders, WD’s, jobbers, and auto parts retailers. Melling has also branched out into the performance automotive aftermarket under the Melling Performance division. Melling has established itself as the go-to supplier with Melling components designed to boost the performance of your engine.

Melling Oil Pumps

Melling Performance offers a variety of products designed to increase the performance and reliability of your Ford engine, such as its oil pumps for late-model and earlier engines. All Melling oil pumps use the latest in gear and gerotor technology to provide the highest level of quality and performance.

Melling offers a variety of pumps in either high-volume, high-pressure, or high-volume/high-pressure applications. They also have new, high-performance oil pump rotor sets for Ford applications including 3.5 and 3.7L EcoBoost, Boss 6.2L, and Coyote engines. Melling offers complete pump assemblies and the billet pump rotor assembly individually, so you can use your factory pump housing. The company is currently working on oil pumps for the 7.3L Godzilla engine. Every Melling oil pump is individually tested for pressure and flow under conditions designed to duplicate actual engine operating conditions.

Melling Valvetrain Components

Melling manufactures performance springs for Godzilla, EcoBoost, and Ford’s modular engines. The company also manufactures a broad list of valvetrain components and a complete line of engine plugs, thanks to purchasing one of its supplier companies to keep production in-house and better coordinate the supply chain for the needs of its customers.

For a complete listing of all the high-quality products available through Melling Performance, check out the company’s website. There is a listing of all the new products available through Melling and links for Melling oil pumps, camshafts, performance timing chain sets, and valvetrain components. Melling has been supporting the OEM and aftermarket for over 70 years. The company is constantly evaluating the high-performance engine parts market to provide you with cutting-edge components for your Ford.