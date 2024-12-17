If you’re building a Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla engine, Cam Motion has just made your life a lot easier. Their new Godzilla camshaft cores are here, and they’re built to handle whatever your project demands — naturally aspirated or boosted, street or strip.

What sets Cam Motion apart is their customization at no extra charge. Whether you need a hydraulic roller or solid roller cam, they can design a profile tailored to your exact needs. Boosted build? No problem. They’ll craft a cam optimized for your turbo, supercharger, or nitrous setup, ensuring you get the performance you’re looking for.

Cam Motion isn’t just focusing on Godzilla, either. They keep cores in stock for big-block Chevrolet, small-block Chevrolet, small-block Ford, and Mopar engines, making them a go-to for builders across platforms. With an extensive inventory, they’re ready to deliver performance parts when you need them.





Ordering a Godzilla cam is straightforward, even though it’s not yet listed on their website. A quick phone call to Cam Motion gets the ball rolling. Their team will spec out a custom camshaft based on your build, ensuring it’s tailored to your engine’s needs.

Best of all, lead times are just two to three weeks, so you won’t be stuck waiting long to get your hands on your new cam.

Cam Motion has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, precision-engineered camshafts, and their Godzilla cams are no exception. If you’re ready to unlock the full potential of your 7.3-liter engine — or any other platform they support— they’ve got you covered.

For builders who demand precision and flexibility, Cam Motion’s Godzilla camshafts are the ultimate upgrade.