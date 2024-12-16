PRI 2024: Canton Racing Products Debuts New Heat Exchanger

evanderespolong
By Evander Long December 16, 2024

Two new products at the 2024 PRI show came from Canton Racing Products, whose specialty is solutions for solving issues in engine oil and cooling. In that vane, Canton has developed a new heat exchanger for either oil or coolant. This unit is important when it comes to maintaining the temperature of an engine. It has eight internal passage tubes to maximize the surface area for heat transfer. These tubes along with the billet aluminum end caps, ensure strength and great performance.

The unit is TIG welded by their team to have strong and leak-free connections. The efficiency of the heat exchanger is enhanced further by directing coolant flow with internal baffling within it.

It also includes versatile hose connections for both 1.5-inch and 1.25-inch sizes, besides the inclusion of 0.5-inch NPT oil ports. It offers an adaptable solution to various applications, and thus, this new heat exchanger can be used to control the temperature of an engine and to maintain its performance.

Canton Racing Products heat exchanger

Their next new item on display was an extra capacity battery tray is designed for 1996-2004 Ford Mustangs. This tray addresses the need for increased battery capacity in these vehicles. It offers a wider platform compared to the factory setup, measuring 12 inches in width versus the stock 9.25 inches.

This additional space allows users to install Canton’s 80-235ND battery box, along with other larger battery options. The tray is made of zinc-plated 16-gauge steel for strength and rust resistance. There’s also a built-in steel battery hold-down wedge, ensuring the battery is immobile during operation.

These two new products showcase the commitment of Canton Racing Products to provide practical solutions for automobile enthusiasts. The battery tray is a simple upgrade that is available for Mustang owners who may require extra battery capacity.

The new heat exchanger on the other hand provides better cooling performance as well as adaptability. Both products reflect the concern of the company towards proper construction and effective design. The company aims to supply parts that address common problems like engine oil and cooling problems.

Canton Racing Products extra capacity battery tray

 

Article Sources

Canton Racing Products
https://www.cantonracingproducts.com
(203) 481-9460

Loading