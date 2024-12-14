PRI 2024: DeatschWerks’ New DW400 Fuel Module for Mustangs

A name known for fuel system solutions, DeatschWerks, recently showcased some exciting new products for performance enthusiasts. The company released its DW400 fuel module which is designed for the 2011-’24 Ford Mustang.

The DW400 offers a simple solution for Mustang owners looking to upgrade their fuel system. This drop-in module eliminates the need for complicated wiring or modifications. “Just take your old one out and put your new one in,” explained Brandon McDaniel, Senior Technical Product Specialist at DeatschWerks.





The DW400 fuel module is a great option for 2018 through 2024 Mustangs, supports up to 700 horsepower, and is suited for heavily modified street cars. Also, there’s a new ethanol-compatible filter ensuring reliable performance on today’s popular fuels.

For those with even higher performance demands, DeatschWerks also released the DW810 brushless fuel pump. This compact, two-speed pump delivers an excellent flow rate. “Low speed is about 450 liters per hour, and high speed is, depending on the pump you get, anywhere from 810 to 850 liters per hour,” said Product Development Engineer Brendan Hill.

It supports up to 1,400 naturally aspirated horsepower. Though the DW810 was an all-around design, its portability and compactness are such that it needs modifications for certain applications.





The new products were developed in response to the growing demand for Mustang performance upgrades. The DW400’s drop-in design specifically addresses the need for a simpler, more convenient upgrade solution.