PRI 2024: Detroit Speed Delivers Sharper Handling For Fox ’Stangs

steveturner
By Steve Turner December 13, 2024

For all the strengths of the infinitely adaptable Fox platform, the handling of delivered by the factory suspensions left a lot to be desired. Over the years, the aftermarket addressed the shortcomings of the factory underpinnings. That continues in 2024 as Detroit Speed & Engineering debuted a two-pronged, modular upgrade path for the front suspension of the legendary 1979-1993 Mustang.

“We have two different versions. We have a conventional strut-style suspension, and we also did an SLA conversion, which means there’s a short-long arm, which is really gonna give you the best performance in handling in your Fox body,” Dan Oddy, Product Engineer at Detroit Speed, said. 

For those who want to stick with the factory architecture, Detroit Speed developed its new 1979-1993 Fox Body Front Speed Kits. An upgrade of the stock strut front end, they include Caster/Camber Adjustment Plates with Speed-Lign Technology that allows independent geometry adjustment. These plates have non-adjustable or single-adjustable stunts, weight-jacker lower control arms, and an adjustable tubular sway bar. 

Key to the kit’s upgradeable nature is the forged aluminum Detroit Speed upright with strut mounting, which allows stepping up from the factory-style arrangement to the higher performance of the Short-Long Arm design.

“We have also done our own aluminum forging that is actually modular, so you can use the same forging on a strut or the SLA system,” Dan explained. “So if you say you start with a strut, wanna change you go to the SLA in the future, you use the same upright. It’s just a couple more components in you’re there. We offer it with non-adjustable, single-adjustable, and double-adjustable shock options.”

Both kits should be available early next year, with the strut-style kit starting around $3,000 and the SLA kit clocking in around $4,500.

Article Sources

Detroit Speed & Engineering
https://www.detroitspeed.com//
(704) 662-3272
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

PRI 2024: Holley Teases New Coyote Intake Suited For Boosted Combos

PRI Coverage

PRI 2024: Holley Teases New Coyote Intake Suited For Boosted Combos

PRI 2024: Detroit Speed Delivers Sharper Handling For Fox ’Stangs

PRI Coverage

PRI 2024: Detroit Speed Delivers Sharper Handling For Fox ’Stangs

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading