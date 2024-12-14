PRI 2024: Detroit Speed Delivers Sharper Handling For Fox ’Stangs

For all the strengths of the infinitely adaptable Fox platform, the handling of delivered by the factory suspensions left a lot to be desired. Over the years, the aftermarket addressed the shortcomings of the factory underpinnings. That continues in 2024 as Detroit Speed & Engineering debuted a two-pronged, modular upgrade path for the front suspension of the legendary 1979-1993 Mustang.

“We have two different versions. We have a conventional strut-style suspension, and we also did an SLA conversion, which means there’s a short-long arm, which is really gonna give you the best performance in handling in your Fox body,” Dan Oddy, Product Engineer at Detroit Speed, said.

For those who want to stick with the factory architecture, Detroit Speed developed its new 1979-1993 Fox Body Front Speed Kits. An upgrade of the stock strut front end, they include Caster/Camber Adjustment Plates with Speed-Lign Technology that allows independent geometry adjustment. These plates have non-adjustable or single-adjustable stunts, weight-jacker lower control arms, and an adjustable tubular sway bar.

Key to the kit’s upgradeable nature is the forged aluminum Detroit Speed upright with strut mounting, which allows stepping up from the factory-style arrangement to the higher performance of the Short-Long Arm design.





“We have also done our own aluminum forging that is actually modular, so you can use the same forging on a strut or the SLA system,” Dan explained. “So if you say you start with a strut, wanna change you go to the SLA in the future, you use the same upright. It’s just a couple more components in you’re there. We offer it with non-adjustable, single-adjustable, and double-adjustable shock options.”

Both kits should be available early next year, with the strut-style kit starting around $3,000 and the SLA kit clocking in around $4,500.