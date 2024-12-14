PRI 2024: Increase Horsepower with BOOSTane’s New Boost Throttle

Octane engineering leader BOOSTane is showcasing a new product at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show today. Their new Boost Throttle allows drivers to unlock hidden performance in their vehicles, particularly those with modern engine management systems that are difficult to tune.

Developed in collaboration with JMS Chip, Boost Throttle is designed to work in tandem with BOOSTane’s advanced fuel additives. The two will help the driver overcome the limitations of stock timing tables and allow the engine to run at its full potential.

“Boost Throttle is kind of the first step in your tuning and aftermarket journey,” explains Ian Lehn, founder of BOOSTane. “It takes less than 20 minutes to install and helps you be a little bit more spirited in your driving.”

Lehn says that Boost Throttle, with BOOSTane fuel additives, unlocks stock timing tables with many OEMs, which effectively adds in timing and you will see more performance coming from it. This is especially true for those who own newer vehicles with encrypted engine control units (ECUs), which make traditional tuning methods challenging.

For instance, owners of the 2024 Mustang, which is currently untunable, can now access increased performance with this innovative solution. BOOSTane points out that modern knock-sensing technology, while protecting engines from damage caused by low-octane fuel, can also limit performance.

“What we’ve experienced is that when you add good fuel back in and a higher octane, not only will it restore the lost power, but we’ve seen it go over even the power tested at a 93 octane,” Lehn says. “It’s interesting that they built it in a little extra and we have the cheat code to unlock that.”

The company focuses on the efficiency of its fuel additive technology compared to other octane boosters in the market. “Our big thing is delivering the technology efficiently,” Lehn explains. “There’s a lot of products that will just tell you that you pour in one full can and now you can go. What we tried to develop is a way to deliver more efficiently the active ingredients.”

Boost Throttle will be available starting January 1st, with initial kits available for Mopar, Ford, and K&N vehicles. Pricing has not been announced.