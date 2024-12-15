Answering the call for durability and performance Moroso had its new aluminum coolant expansion tank for the S650 Mustang at the 2024 PRI Show. Designed to fit the EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse models, this upgrade is a direct replacement for the stock plastic tank — and it’s packed with benefits.

Why switch? Over time, the stock plastic tank on your Mustang is subjected to constant heat cycles, expanding and contracting with every drive. Eventually, this leads to brittleness, cracks, and the risk of coolant leaks. Moroso’s tank eliminates those concerns with fully fabricated aluminum construction that can handle the heat without breaking a sweat.

This tank isn’t just tough, it’s intelligently designed. It offers a bit more capacity than the stock unit and features an integrated sight glass, letting you check coolant levels at a glance. No more fumbling with the cap or guessing where your coolant stands. Best of all, installation is a breeze. The tank fits perfectly into the factory mounting location with no modifications required.

Whether you’re looking for a more durable solution or just want peace of mind for the long haul, Moroso’s aluminum coolant expansion tank is a solid investment for your Mustang. Built to handle the demands of the road or track, this upgrade ensures your cooling system performs as great as your ride looks.