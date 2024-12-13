PRI 2024: Reaper Off-Road Unveils Ford F-150 Front Bumper

At the 2024 PRI Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, the team at Reaper Off-Road unveiled the company’s first-ever product for the Ford F-150: a rugged front bumper compatible with 2021-2023 trucks.

The new bumper, which will be available in January 2025, features a rugged three-piece design. It is made at the company’s factory in Streetsboro, Ohio, from American steel. The bumper is designed with an aggressive look, and the body uses 1/8-inch-thick material. It will fit trucks with or without bumper sensors and features a durable, textured powdercoat finish that is applied in-house.

Want to add aftermarket lighting to your truck? The Reaper Off-Road F-150 bumper makes the task easy. In the center of the bumper, there is a mount that will accept up to a 20-inch lightbar. There are also mounts on each side of the bumper that allow for the fitment of cube lights.

Reaper Off-Road is a division of Stainless Works, and we spoke with the company’s Vice President, Jason Schneider. He noted that pricing for the new F-150 bumper is forthcoming.

If you’re not familiar with Reaper Off-Road, here’s an overview: The company currently offers off-road armor for the two-door and four-door 2007-2024 Jeep Wrangler, 2020-2024 Jeep Gladiator, and 2021-2023 Ford Bronco. The company’s product line includes bumpers, side-step bars, fender liners, and more. All of Reaper Off-Road’s products are built in-house using American-made raw materials from American plants. Fun fact: The company’s biggest department is its fabrication team, which is comprised of over 30 skilled fabricators. Reaper Off-Road notes that building its products in-house ensures that it has complete control over the design and manufacturing process. Additionally, the company says that no product gets the Reaper logo until it meets the company’s rigorous performance standards.

For more information on Reaper Off-Road’s product line, visit the company’s website.