PRI 2024: Ridetech’s Retro Fox Mustang Is A Road-Course Rocket

As we prowled the PRI Show looking for the latest go-fast gear, we couldn’t help but be smitten by the numerous Mustangs on display across the show floor. As your scribe has a soft spot for Fox Mustangs, this four-eye on display in the Ridetech booth required further investigation.

For other fans of the 1979-1993 Mustangs built on the storied Fox platform, you might know that Ridetech developed comprehensive suspension upgrades that include a short-long-arm front suspension and an independent rear suspension. Both are available with air shocks or coilovers and dramatically revamp the handling characteristics of these pony cars.

“…This is much better in terms of the suspension geometry,” Blane Burnett, Brand Marketing Manager at Ridetech, told us. “It really has a better negative camber as it cycles throughout the travel, and it’s also lighter as well, so that’s an added benefit at the four corners of the vehicle, so you’re getting better ride quality and better handling without compromising any of those things that you normally would…”

To show off its suspension offerings, Ridetech constructed this 1985 Ford Mustang, which wears graphics inspired by the livery on Wille T. Ribbs’ 1984 Roush Protofab Mustang, which he piloted to a successful 1985 Trans-Am season that included a string of victories and two runner-up finishes.





Delivering the thrust to make the Ridetech Fox a road-course rocket is a SPEC Racing Engines-built Roush Yates RY452 engine measuring 358 cubic inches and revving to 8,000 rpm. The suspension puts that power to the pavement via Kumho V730 Ecsta tires with a sticky 200 treadwear wrapped around 18×10-inch Forgeline GS1R wheels. Behind those wheels, Wilwood six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers clamp slotted 14-inch rotors at all four corners to slow it down for corner entry.

You can look for this retro Fox flexing its handling muscle out on the event circuit in 2025, and for more on the company’s suspension upgrades for these cars, you can peep the details right here.