The Turbosmart eBoost2 has long been the go-to boost controller for street-based turbo setups. As Turbosmart ventured into the turbocharger and wastegate market themselves, the company followed suit with street-based products for imports and domestics. But the tides are certainly turning as the demand has grown for better wastegate control with compressed gas — high horsepower and racing customers demand it.

Turbosmart delivered with the new eBoost3, which is capable of commanding a single solenoid, twin solenoids, CO 2 , or electronic wastegates. It has a 60 psi onboard boost pressure sensor, and is compatible with any “market-leading pressure sensor” for higher boost applications. The eBoost3 features a full-color LCD, a rotating click bezel for on-the-fly adjustments, and many boost control options:

Six stages of boost by gear

Boost by RPM

Boost by time

Boost by ethanol content

The eBoost3 is so powerful it can control water or methanol injection, nitrous injection, shift lights, warning lights, and can monitor critical engine data like RPM, air-fuel ratio, and engine oil pressure. And it has over-boost shutdowns and peak-value storage.

Not to be overlooked, Turbosmart also unveiled the Compressed Gas Straightgate50 and Boostgate76. We wish these were available when building our Ultra Street car. They’ve made it even easier to build a competitive racecar. The Straightgate50 is the “world’s highest-flowing, user-friendly external CO 2 wastegate” according to Turbosmart. It has an inline butterfly-style valve that flows incredibly and offers linear control. An inverted high-pressure Nomex diaphragm is built specifically for high boost. And by integrating the electronics and plumbing into the cap to eliminate up to eight pressure fittings.









The Boostgate76 was designed to work on the cold side, not the hot side like a traditional wastegate, to control boost pressure directly rather than through impeller speed. Turbosmart says, “Charge air control is specifically suited to applications like drag racing where turbocharger specifications have already been optimized and the turbine housing is not a limiting performance factor (i.e. the engine pressure ratio is below 1).”