PRI 2024: Turbosmart Dips Deeper Into High HP Racing Market

scottparker
By Scott Parker December 13, 2024

The Turbosmart eBoost2 has long been the go-to boost controller for street-based turbo setups. As Turbosmart ventured into the turbocharger and wastegate market themselves, the company followed suit with street-based products for imports and domestics. But the tides are certainly turning as the demand has grown for better wastegate control with compressed gas — high horsepower and racing customers demand it.

Turbosmart delivered with the new eBoost3, which is capable of commanding a single solenoid, twin solenoids, CO2, or electronic wastegates. It has a 60 psi onboard boost pressure sensor, and is compatible with any “market-leading pressure sensor” for higher boost applications. The eBoost3 features a full-color LCD, a rotating click bezel for on-the-fly adjustments, and many boost control options:

  • Six stages of boost by gear
  • Boost by RPM
  • Boost by time
  • Boost by ethanol content

The eBoost3 is so powerful it can control water or methanol injection, nitrous injection, shift lights, warning lights, and can monitor critical engine data like RPM, air-fuel ratio, and engine oil pressure. And it has over-boost shutdowns and peak-value storage.

Not to be overlooked, Turbosmart also unveiled the Compressed Gas Straightgate50 and Boostgate76. We wish these were available when building our Ultra Street car. They’ve made it even easier to build a competitive racecar. The Straightgate50 is the “world’s highest-flowing, user-friendly external CO2 wastegate” according to Turbosmart. It has an inline butterfly-style valve that flows incredibly and offers linear control. An inverted high-pressure Nomex diaphragm is built specifically for high boost. And by integrating the electronics and plumbing into the cap to eliminate up to eight pressure fittings.

The Boostgate76 was designed to work on the cold side, not the hot side like a traditional wastegate, to control boost pressure directly rather than through impeller speed. Turbosmart says, “Charge air control is specifically suited to applications like drag racing where turbocharger specifications have already been optimized and the turbine housing is not a limiting performance factor (i.e. the engine pressure ratio is below 1).”

Article Sources

Turbosmart
https://www.turbosmart.com
(909) 476-2570
scottparker

About the author

Scott Parker

Scott dreamed of being in the automotive media in high school, growing up around car shows and just down the street from Atco Raceway. The technology, performance capability, and craftsmanship that goes into builds fuels his passion.
Read My Articles

More Stories

PRI 2024: Holley Teases New Coyote Intake Suited For Boosted Combos

PRI Coverage

PRI 2024: Holley Teases New Coyote Intake Suited For Boosted Combos

PRI 2024: Detroit Speed Delivers Sharper Handling For Fox ’Stangs

PRI Coverage

PRI 2024: Detroit Speed Delivers Sharper Handling For Fox ’Stangs

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading