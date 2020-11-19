Product Showcase 2020: Fragola’s New EFI Quick Disconnect Hose Ends

By Brian Wagner November 19, 2020

The plumbing side of building a race car can be intimidating if you’ve never done it before with all of the different hose end options on the market. Fragola has some solutions to make that process easier if you’re trying to plumb an EFI car with its new ORB and EFI Quick Disconnect Hose Ends.

The cost and time investment of plumbing a fuel system is fairly large, but the new EFI Quick Disconnect Hose Ends are able to reduce both. When you use these hose ends, the number of specialty adapters and fittings required drops significantly. These hose ends are ideal for those who are upgrading a fuel system but will still retain the OEM style fuel rails. The EFI Quick Disconnect Hose ends will work with PTFE, black nylon, and stainless steel hose so you have plenty of options.

Brint Mclellan from Fragola goes into detail on how you can use these fittings.

“These fittings are ideal when you’re plumbing a fuel pressure regulator to a flex-fuel sensor, or a fuel rail to a fuel pressure regulator. They do away with the need to buy extra adaptors like the 3/8 quick connect to a standard AN fitting, and then having to run a hose-end on top of that. These two fittings can shorten up the assembly and really make it look nice. The Orb quick disconnects are a good addition to the EFI hose ends and you can screw them into a fuel rail, flex-fuel sensor, or fuel pressure regulator.

Make sure to visit Fragola’s website right here to see all the options available for both fittings.

Article Sources

Fragola Performance Systems
https://fragolaperformancesystems.com/
(866) 337-2739

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading