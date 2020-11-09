2020 Product Showcase: Weldon’s New 16000 Carb Series Pumps

An engine that is making big horsepower needs to be fed plenty of fuel, so to get the job done you need a fuel pump that’s up to the task. Weldon’s 16000 Carb Series Pumps are designed to handle 2,000-3,000 horsepower carbureted engines and are packed with some great features.

Each race car at the track is unique, so mounting a fuel pump can be tricky based on how the car was built. To address this, Weldon designed the 16000 series pumps with multiple mounting holes so a racer can position the fuel pump however they need to for their specific application. The 16000 series pumps are self-priming, this means they don’t need to be mounted beneath the fuel cell, so they can be mounted almost anywhere. To prevent leaking, Weldon used aerospace-grade Teflon lip seals along with a 1.75 square-inch diaphragm inside each pump.

Jim Craig, Weldon Racing Products Manager, provides some insight into why the company developed the 16000 series of fuel pumps.

“Weldon saw a need for a reliable carb series fuel pump that incorporated many Weldon features that would be an easy drop-in replacement for the commonly used fuel pumps in carburated applications. By offering the two larger displacement versions, Weldon has now been able to comfortably cover 90% of the markets’ needs. By incorporating a universal bolt pattern base, all competitors’ pumps can be replaced easily with a 16000 series pump by the customer.”

The 16000 series pumps use a -12 O-ring port for the inlet/outlet and -8 O-ring port for the return side. Fuel is moved through the pump by a high-efficiency brushed electric motor and 10-vane steel pump element. There are two versions of the 16000 series pump, the 16250-A flows 250 GPH and will support 2,000+ horsepower, and the 16420 will flow 420 GPH and support 3,000+ horsepower.

You can learn more about the 16000 Carb Series Pumps right here on Weldon’s website.