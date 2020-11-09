2020 Product Showcase: Weldon’s New 16000 Carb Series Pumps

By Brian Wagner November 09, 2020

An engine that is making big horsepower needs to be fed plenty of fuel, so to get the job done you need a fuel pump that’s up to the task. Weldon’s 16000 Carb Series Pumps are designed to handle 2,000-3,000 horsepower carbureted engines and are packed with some great features.

Each race car at the track is unique, so mounting a fuel pump can be tricky based on how the car was built. To address this, Weldon designed the 16000 series pumps with multiple mounting holes so a racer can position the fuel pump however they need to for their specific application. The 16000 series pumps are self-priming, this means they don’t need to be mounted beneath the fuel cell, so they can be mounted almost anywhere. To prevent leaking, Weldon used aerospace-grade Teflon lip seals along with a 1.75 square-inch diaphragm inside each pump.

Jim Craig, Weldon Racing Products Manager, provides some insight into why the company developed the 16000 series of fuel pumps.

“Weldon saw a need for a reliable carb series fuel pump that incorporated many Weldon features that would be an easy drop-in replacement for the commonly used fuel pumps in carburated applications. By offering the two larger displacement versions, Weldon has now been able to comfortably cover 90% of the markets’ needs. By incorporating a universal bolt pattern base, all competitors’ pumps can be replaced easily with a 16000 series pump by the customer.”

The 16000 series pumps use a -12 O-ring port for the inlet/outlet and -8 O-ring port for the return side. Fuel is moved through the pump by a high-efficiency brushed electric motor and 10-vane steel pump element. There are two versions of the 16000 series pump, the 16250-A flows 250 GPH and will support 2,000+ horsepower, and the 16420 will flow 420 GPH and support 3,000+ horsepower.

You can learn more about the 16000 Carb Series Pumps right here on Weldon’s website.

Article Sources

Weldon Racing Pumps
https://www.weldonracing.com
(440) 232-2282

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading