Top Tips + The Hottest Happenings At The 2023 PRI Show

The Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis is a month away. The racing’s industry’s premier business event, is the heart and soul of motorsports, the source for new technology, ideas, and business opportunities, bringing together more than 70,000 motorsports professionals and racers from more than 72 countries. Some 1,100 exhibitors display their products and services in over 3,300 booths in the racing capital of the world. The event is full of opportunity, from business and networking to entertainment and education, all under one giant roof.

As always, we’re amped for this year’s edition of the PRI Show, which will feature a number of new attractions and changes in layout to make what is already the world’s number one motorsports event even better.

Our Tips For First-Time Attendees

Get Registered

First, be sure you register. The last thing you want to do is book your flight, your hotel, your rental car, meticulously prepare your list of companies to go see, and travel all the way to Indianapolis, only to have to watch the show though a glass window.

To attend the PRI Show, you not only must become a PRI member, but you also must register for the show. To do that, click HERE.

Get There Early

The event is important to you — an opportunity to visit with the leading businesses and professionals in the industry — but it’s also important to everyone else. If you’ve got a long list of people you want to see, plan to get there early to make time for all of them.

Pro tip: Thursday’s are pretty busy, Friday is the busiest, and Saturday trends from very busy to less so as the day goes on.

Get The App

Isn’t technology grand? In years gone by you had to solely use a printed map and directory of companies to navigate your way around the show — and PRI does still provide those at various checkpoints around the venue — but their mobile app (for iOS and Android devices) puts the entire show in the palm of your hands. With the PRI Show 2024 app, you can browse the complete exhibitor directory, see the floor plan, view all of the week’s events and sessions, and create a weekly planner for yourself consisting of booths you’d like to visit and special events you don’t want to miss.

Your Feet Will Thank You Later

Good, comfortable shoes are a must. If you’re spending even one day at the show, you’re likely to walk a handful of miles. Nice, clean sneakers or tennis shoes are a must.

Dress The Part

Remember that this a professional industry event, and if you’re attending, chances are you’re either operating a business, or a race team that wants to project a likewise professional image. The PRI Show has no dress code, but we recommend at minimum a nice collared shirt, and nice pants or dark jeans. If you have attire with your logo on it, that’s even better.

Bring A Backpack

While much of the industry has shifted to digital product handouts and catalogs, print items are still a thing. If you’re carrying sponsor decks or business cards, you’ll want a place to stow all of these items for your long days on your feet. In the same vein as attire, be sure it’s a nice, professional backpack — don’t snag your kid’s school bag for the week.

Don’t Forget Cards And Cash

The Indiana Convention Center has concession locations throughout, with a variety of fare, so be sure you don’t forget your credit/debit cards, and perhaps a little cash just to be safe (you never know what might happen to your card(s) during a late-night party). There are also numerous restaurants and bars in the immediate vicinity of the venue, ranging from fast-food to five-stars.

This is also a great time to recommend bringing at least a couple of bottled waters and some energy bars and stowing them in your backpack. You’re need that energy.

You’ll also need a valid I.D., at the very least, to register when you arrive at the show. It may also come in handy for the, ahem … after-hours events.

What We’re Looking Forward To At This Year’s Show

The People

First and foremost, the PRI Show is about doing business and both creating and fostering relationships and networking with others in the industry. Like everyone else, we can’t wait to see our constituents in the business and get a look at what they’ve been working on in 2023 and what has them excited heading into 2024.

The Products

For the exhibitors that make up our industry, the PRI Show is their chance to show off their latest, greatest, and proudest … the fruits of an entire years labor.

The best of the best new products each year are selected to appear in the Feature Product Showcase, which this year has been moved to a new high-traffic location in the Convention Center corridor next to the Capital Cube leading into Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Cars

From drag racing to monster trucks, tractor pulling to IndyCar’s, land-speed rockets to karts, the PRI Show annually features the creme de la crop of auto racing machinery. For many, the cars are the highlight of the show, and more often than not, it serves as the world’s first look at some new cars destined to debut in the new year.

The PRI Happy Hour

Always a favorite, the annual PRI Show Happy Hour gets underway at the Lucas Oil Stadium after the close of show on Thursday (5 p.m.). The after-hours event gives exhibitors and media the chance to unwind and network over complimentary drinks and appetizers.

The All-New EV Karting Classic

PRI has partnered with TopKart USA to build an indoor karting track inside the Lucas Oil Stadium. Thursday they will throw the green flag on an “all star” race. PRI and TopKart USA have started to reach out pros from different racing disciplines and will be promoting a starting lineup soon.

Friday be a “fastest lap” contest for members of the media. PRI and Visit Indy will be inviting endemic and non-endemic media to stop by to log their fastest lap time with plans for a final shootout at the end of the day. Finally, on Saturday there will be a “youth” race; PRI is working with regional organizations and current “youth” racers to compete, in what PRI sees as an important bridge to show how vital karting is to get kids into racing.

The Brand New Esports Arena

Long before the pandemic, but certainly during the since, racing simulations have exploded in popularity, even becoming drier training tools for real professional drivers. PRI recognizes the influence that such simulators have on motorsports, and is set to open up a whole new area to exhibitors and competitors at this year’s show.

This new area will be located inside Lucas Oil Stadium, and will embrace and showcase sim racing/Esports beyond individual exhibitors on the floor. PRI has forged partnerships with sim racing equipment makers as well as various e-racing series to bring this to life. Groups to be featured include SRO/GT America (which will organize and conduct a number of races during the show with in-person racers and those online), William F1 Esports, Podium 1 Racing, SimGear Motion Simulators, Asetek SimSports, Advanced SimRacing, and SIMagic x Formula Drift Experience by Extreme SimRacing. ScreenWorks has agreed to provide a “jumbotron” to broadcast the virtual racing activities.

The Grand Opening Breakfast

This year’s kickoff will be hosted by former Indy 500 winner and IndyCar champion, and fan-favorite driver Tony Kanaan.

PRI Education

There are 22 educational sessions schedule to take place this year, falling under the categories of Business, Technical, and EV/ATL racing. These sessions will cover topics ranging from race car aerodynamics to digital advertising, enterprise resource planning, advances in modern performance tuning, networking and sponsorship, and even a panel featuring the leading women in motorsports. You can view the complete lineup here, or use the handy-dandy PRI 2024 app to see the list.

The New EV & ATL Racing Zone

The EV Performance Zone has evolved to become “EV & ATL Racing” to incorporate technology relating to alternative propulsion/fuels. Display vehicles are set to include Andretti Autosports’ Formula E car, Roush CleanTech propane-powered Mustang drag car, an ethanol-fueled Dodge Hellcat, an IMSA series race car, EV stock car, and others to be announced.

This area will also include exhibitors such as the Indy Autonomous Challenge, the Electric Drag Racing Association, Burromax, Omni Powertrain Technologies, and eFlexFuel.

See The Outlaws

The stars of the Street Outlaws franchise are slated to return for another meet-and-great and entertaining series of talk sessions with the fans. The show debuted this opportunity to attendees last year and it was a hit all week long.

PRI Paddock & Podcast Studio

The PRI HQ will now evolve to be “PRI Paddock & Podcast Studio.” This is the new PRI presence at the Capital Cube, the main entrance to the show. The entry will feature Rod Millen’s record-setting Pikes Peak Toyota Tacoma, and an IndyCar with PRI livery will be hanging from the ceiling. In addition, a Podcast Studio has been created to host industry podcasters to film and broadcast from this booth.

Machinery Row

Even if machining parts isn’t your thing, the machinery row is a thing to behold. From mills and robots to sleeve boring and CNC machines, this area features the largest products in the entire show, many of them requiring entire semi tractor trailers to deliver and cranes to load them into place. Of course, if machining is your thing, this is the place to see the coolest and most advanced tech in the world.

The Founding Member Reception

This year’s reception for PRI Founding Members and selected guests will be held at the Westin Indianapolis on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.