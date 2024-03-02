Rare Rides: “Little Red,” the 1967 Shelby EXP 500 Prototype Coupe

If I were to pose the query “what is the most iconic American car in history?” how would you answer? The 1957 Chevy Bel Air? The ’59 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible? Or perhaps the ’63 Split-Window Corvette?

All, of course, would be excellent answers and could indeed fit the bill. If you ask me though, no American vehicle is more instantly recognizable and venerated than the Ford Mustang.

From the original 1964 ½ iteration that caused a paradigm shift in the automotive market by virtue of more than 418,000 units being sold in its first 12 months, to late model examples packed with technology and possessing advanced aerodynamics, the Mustang has always been unlike anything else on the road.

Ford vice-president, Lee Iacocca, who had shepherded the Mustang into existence, had stated at car’s reveal during the New York World’s Fair in April of 1964 that the Mustang would be a high-performance vehicle, capable of both street and racing use.

In actuality though, the Mustang lacked chops both in terms of power and handling prowess to qualify as a true sports car, and, because of this, the automotive press began using a new moniker to describe the Mustang: a pony car. In order to fulfill his initial promise, Iacocca was forced to find an outside contractor who could modify the car and transform it into a bona fide performance vehicle.

His pick? Carroll Shelby, who already had an association with Ford through his use of the company’s engines in his legendary Cobra roadsters and by helping to develop the GT40 race car that would go on to beat Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966. As such, he and his company, Shelby American, were the obvious choice for Iacocca.

The union of these two fabled companies would once again yield an exemplar of the performance car world: the Shelby Mustang.

Rare beasts to begin with, there have been a few Shelby Mustang models whose production numbers have been low enough to put them amongst the scarcest muscle cars of all time.

In this installment of Rare Rides though, we’re going to have a look at a true unicorn. The car I’m referring to is the one of one 1967 Shelby GT500 EXP Prototype Coupe, affectionately known as “Little Red,” that served as one of the test mules for the second generation Shelby Mustang.