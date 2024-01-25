How many truck owners can say they are the original owner of their truck? If you bought it in the last five or six years, it doesn’t count. I am talking about owning a truck for many years and you are still enjoying it. There are not many people who can lay claim to the fact, as many trucks on the road are no longer owned by the original owner. There’s nothing wrong with that, and in fact, when a truck starts to get multiple owners, it tends to be the recipient of some serious upgrades. Such is the case with Tucker Northcutt’s 1996 Power Stroke-motivated Super Duty OBS.

“It’s an F-350 with a 7.3-liter Power Stroke and an automatic transmission,” says Tucker. “I’m the third owner, and the second owner used it to pull a horse trailer.” While the truck was in really well-taken-care-of condition, Tyler says the rear seat had never been sat in. As a solid foundation, he knew bringing home meant he would be making some changes.

“It started its life as a two-wheel-drive truck, but I wanted a four-wheel-drive,” he states. To accomplish the swap, he found a four-wheel-drive front Dana rearend and installed it under the front. This also required adding a transfer case and front driveshaft. While he was in suspension-swap mode, he also added a 2-inch lift. But Tucker didn’t stop there.

The Power Stroke is a rugged and durable engine in stock form, but the 7.3L in this truck was the recipient of an upgraded intercooler, larger fuel injectors and turbo, tuning help via a Hydra tuner, and stainless-steel 4-inch exhaust piping. To ensure the big hauler comes to a stop when required, a Hydroboost braking system was installed, and the transmission received the requisite rebuild using SunCoast Performance parts.

Finally, he sanded and polished the factory aluminum wheels and wrapped them in 285-75-16 B.F. Goodrich tires. While this might not be the flashiest Super Duty OBS at the dance, it definitely commands its share of attention.

Do you want to see more Reader’s Rigs? This column is dedicated to showcasing what you guys and girls are driving and I need your help to give the Reader’s Rigs the props they deserve. If you would like to share yours, I want to hear about it — I can never get enough. If you want to see your truck featured as a Reader’s Rig, send a few pictures of your truck showing the engine, interior, and exterior, along with all of the pertinent information about it and I’ll make you internet famous. You can send your submissions to [email protected].