There comes a time when you get tired of chasing the rabbit hole of records to stay on top. This was the case with Scott Boda’s “Silver Bullet” Mustang, which had held the title of fastest N/A Coyote for many years. The car was built with the intention of showing what can be done with a naturally-aspirated street car, and this was to be done without hacking up the body. When the record started getting crushed by extremely lightened cars, it was time to move on.

The goal of keeping the car in formal street gear stayed in place, but for this year a forced induction unit had worked its way under the hood. Boda sat down with us to discuss the car, its future and how we got to this point.

Director Of Drag Racing

Boda is the lone drag racer at Steeda; his position of director of engineering and manufacturing allows him to build cars unlike the rest. While Steeda’s main passion is road racing, Boda was able to shed some light on the drag racing aspect.

“We’re a company that likes to race, especially road racing. I was fortunate to steer the company to put a focus on drag racing,” said Boda. “I feel very lucky that I was able to hold that record for those years, but also we brought a lot of awareness to what these cars are capable of with the right parts.”

“We’ve always been a company that wants to be relatable to our clients,” Boda continued. “When people started making 100 horsepower more based on fuel alone, we decided to give it a shot. On the third pull we stuck a high pressure injector open and took the passenger side bank out. We knew our clients didn’t want to be on the level of changing short blocks and melting pistons frequently just to set naturally-aspirated records, so we decided to go with boost.”

Let The New Build Commence!

“We had a few low mileage 2019 Mustang short blocks laying around the shop, so we decided to go ahead and run what we have, instead of waiting on backordered pistons,” said Boda. “Then, we installed a set of Comp Cams and good heads on top. After the motor was finished we mounted the new Edelbrock Mustang GT E-Force Stage 2 supercharger kit. We got a little aggressive and swapped in a 2.5-inch pulley, instead of using the 3.25 that came with the kit. The motor was backed by a Circle-D Specialities torque converter. At this point we wanted to recognize our true goal of becoming an 8-second car while still retaining reliable street car manners.”

Instead of chopping up a chassis to knock tenths from the drag strip, Boda and his crew only lightened the car marginally. “The car is far from a lightweight weight at 3,635 pounds. We did knock off a little bit with the help of Optic Armor windows, carbon-fiber hood and trunk lid, along with seats,” Said Boda. “However, we ended up adding 350-lbs back with the blower, Watson Racing six-point roll bar roll cage, Steeda six-point safety harness, and Bret Barber 7-gallon ice tank in the trunk. I almost cried reading the scales!”

The previous naturally-aspirated build had already covered all the suspension nuances and company product promotion. This left Boda to finish tuning, converter, and gearing.

Steeda’s Georgia location has an on-site dyno, which allowed him to team up with Lund Racing to make sure everything is working properly.

“After the car was tuned, we worked on finding the perfect converter to cut our 60-foot times down. This car has been through over 15 converters in the past, but thankfully the new supercharger setup wasn’t as difficult with the help of Circle D Specialities,” said Boda. “We found the most testing going towards gear ratios. We tried every darn ratio in the world with this car. I loved the 3.15, but once we went above 139 mph the car wanted 3.31. After adding 3.31 we could add a taller tire on the back and hit a little harder out of the hole. Plus the 29.4 grows a little more going through the traps.”

Proving Grounds

Boda stated that his ultimate goal was to run 8.50s in True Street form for the Mod Nationals at South Georgia Motorsports Park. While Boda had the home-track advantage, time was not on his side. The build was barely finished with only 15 days remaining before the event. This would, however, be the perfect proving ground, as modular cars and trucks from around the United States would be in attendance. The newly supercharged motor would be put to the test.

When Mod Nationals rolled around the car was facing stiff competition. However, Boda still managed to knock out a personal best of 8.69 at 157 MPH. After several more rounds the average time slip was 8.775, which earned him the title of overall fastest vehicle in Modular True Street…on a stock block engine! Boda managed to holeshot almost everyone with 1.3-second 60-foot times — a testament to the Steeda products used.

Boda and Steeda have created a street-able, well-mannered Mustang. At only 16 psi, the car will still run 8-second 1/4-mile times, and it can also drive home from the track and not need a new block! Boda’s plan to stay on course with his customer base turned out perfect. Customers can duplicate this build with off-the-shelf products. Boda proved that high dollar custom builds aren’t required to make results happen.