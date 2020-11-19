SEMA 2020: Livernois’ New MyCalibrator Tunes for F-150 and Mustang

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff November 19, 2020

Earlier this year, we introduced the Livernois Motorsports MyCalibrator Touch and broke it down for you, explaining the system and its many features and benefits. You can check that story out here, but to keep it brief, the Livernois Motorsports MyCalibrator Touch is a device created to unlock power, improve performance, and squeeze every last bit of the good stuff out of OEM parts as well as aftermarket performance upgrades. It helps by improving throttle response, boosting speed limiter, and raising the RPM redline, basically unlocking potential left on the table by the OEM.

Livernois recently let us know that there are now new tunes available for the Raptor, GT350, GT500, and F-150. Check it out!

One of the newest tunes available is meant for the Mustang GT350. Using Livernois’ E85 Flex Fuel calibration, the team was able to see an increase of more than 44 horsepower on an otherwise stock GT350! Check out the video above for the dyno action we know you came here to see.

If you’re a 2020 GT500 owner, Livernois has you covered too. The team was able to squeeze more than 70 horsepower out of a GT500 by adding 93 Octane calibration.

For the Raptor owners among us, Livernois has made available a complete MyCalibrator Flex Fuel tune and performance packages for 2017-2020 model years.

If you’re rocking a 2017-2019 F-150, you can unlock 60 horsepower and fix that annoying 10-speed transmission skip (bonus!) with a MyCalibrator tune. The tunes are 50-state legal — yes, California. You can get in on the action too!

All of the above listed tunes are available now, so contact Livernois directly for more information!

Article Sources

Livernois Motorsports
https://www.livernoismotorsports.com/
(313) 561-5500

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff got her start in automotive media while attending Rutgers. She worked for Roush Performance for a while, before eventually landing here at Power Automedia. Her Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox-body drag car is her prized possession.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2020: Livernois’ New MyCalibrator Tunes for F-150 and Mustang

Product Showcase 2020: Fragola’s New EFI Quick Disconnect Hose Ends

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading