SEMA 2020: Livernois’ New MyCalibrator Tunes for F-150 and Mustang

Earlier this year, we introduced the Livernois Motorsports MyCalibrator Touch and broke it down for you, explaining the system and its many features and benefits. You can check that story out here, but to keep it brief, the Livernois Motorsports MyCalibrator Touch is a device created to unlock power, improve performance, and squeeze every last bit of the good stuff out of OEM parts as well as aftermarket performance upgrades. It helps by improving throttle response, boosting speed limiter, and raising the RPM redline, basically unlocking potential left on the table by the OEM.

Livernois recently let us know that there are now new tunes available for the Raptor, GT350, GT500, and F-150. Check it out!

One of the newest tunes available is meant for the Mustang GT350. Using Livernois’ E85 Flex Fuel calibration, the team was able to see an increase of more than 44 horsepower on an otherwise stock GT350! Check out the video above for the dyno action we know you came here to see.

If you’re a 2020 GT500 owner, Livernois has you covered too. The team was able to squeeze more than 70 horsepower out of a GT500 by adding 93 Octane calibration.

For the Raptor owners among us, Livernois has made available a complete MyCalibrator Flex Fuel tune and performance packages for 2017-2020 model years.

If you’re rocking a 2017-2019 F-150, you can unlock 60 horsepower and fix that annoying 10-speed transmission skip (bonus!) with a MyCalibrator tune. The tunes are 50-state legal — yes, California. You can get in on the action too!

All of the above listed tunes are available now, so contact Livernois directly for more information!