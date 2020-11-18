SEMA 2020: Team Z Motorsports’ New “You Weld” Lower Torque Box Kit

There are two schools of thought in the automotive world: the first believes in replacing things once they break, and the second believes in reinforcing or replacing prior to chassis carnage. If you’re of the second belief (like us), you’ve probably already replaced the torque boxes in your Mustang or are planning to do so soon. Not long ago, we installed Team Z Motorsports’ Upper Torque Boxes on our Project Evil Fox-body. We did so because the Mustang was on its way to make over 2,000 horsepower, and we knew the torque boxes supplied by Ford were just not going to hold up. If you’ve ever owned a high-powered drag car, you’ve probably been there. One hard launch and your Fox-body could be headed to the scrap yard. We also wanted to be able to freely adjust the car’s suspension geometry for the ultimate ride height and launch, which required upgraded torque boxes.

Our friends at Team Z reached out recently and let us know that they’ve now added a “You Weld” Lower Torque Box Replacement Kit to their product lineup. The kit fits 1979-2004 Mustangs and is a great fit for a do-it-yourselfer who is comfortable with welding in their own garage. The kit includes both the left and right torque boxes and features tab and slot construction to enable the user to assemble and weld them without the use of a fixture. This design also allows you to save money while providing more adjustment and extra tire clearance for mini tubs!

The torque boxes were designed in CAD and CNC laser cut and formed for tight tolerance and extreme accuracy. They feature ten holes for adjustment, and feature 1/8-inch material with 3/16-inch thick doubler plates for extra reinforcement when installed on super high-horsepower applications. The entire kit retails for $147.99 and is available now!

As you can see from the video above, installation is not super difficult, but obviously you’ll need access to a welder and some pretty decent welding skills. After all, the structural integrity of your Mustang depends on a correct installation. In the video, Nick from Team Z shows how to assemble to boxes utilizing the tab and slot design which takes about a minute total prior to welding. He then shows a step-by-step of the installation process on a Fox-body. What do you think? Will you be installing reinforced torque boxes in your Mustang? Let us know in the comments below!