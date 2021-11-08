SEMA 2021: Q&A With RaceDeck CEO Jorgen Moller

We all love to showcase our garage — it’s where we house our prized vehicles. More importantly, it’s where family bonds are built as we show our children how to wrench. That being said, mother nature can bring a lot of elements into our garage work space. So to cover your tracks you need a flooring that creates a barrier, but also aesthetically matches your desire. We sat down with RaceDeck Garage Flooring CEO Jorgen Moller to get some common questions answered.

Ford Muscle: Tell us a little about what these floors are made from and what common fluids the RaceDeck can handle, such as gasoline, E85, brake fluids, antifreeze, etc.

Moller: These floor pieces are made from high quality copolymers that can handle pretty much anything. You can even wipe it down with acetone to remove tar. Granted you don’t want to leave it sitting for long amounts of time, but a simple wipe down will remove it with no damage.

FM: When would you choose RaceDeck grated flooring versus your solid diamond plate style?

Moller: The grated tiles are fantastic for wash bays, snowy climates, or anywhere where water will be accumulating off the vehicle. This alleviates standing in water through the drains underneath. The solid tiles are fantastic for dry climates or where water is not an issue.

FM: Do you offer the ability to customize the garage floors?

Moller: We offer a variety of custom colors and custom logos. Currently we have 20 styles and 18 stock choices, but can do more. The install process is just a snap-together. A typical two-car garage will only take 2-3 hours start to finish.

Moller understands what motorists want from their garage. An easy to install, clean looking floor that has the ability to handle chemicals, outdoors and abuse. Moller is also about the Ford lifestyle, as well — his garage contains a F150 Tremor, Ken Block Hoonigan car, early Broncos, and even a 1993 FIA Ford Escort RS rally car!