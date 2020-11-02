SEMA 2020: New “Max Amp” Alternators For Mustang And Jeep

When it comes to powering the accessories in your late-model Mustang or Jeep, do have an alternator that is “Tuff” enough to keep the juice flowing? If not, the folks at TUFF STUFF Performance are ready to help you power those stereos and other high-amp items.

The latest offerings are the new MAX AMP alternators that provide nearly 50-percent more amperage than the stock alternator. Yep, these units have great amp delivery capability, but they also retain the OE form for a direct fit. If you have any add-on electronics like high-power stereos that can easily overwhelm the OE alternator, the new MAX AMP alternators can handle nearly any load with a deliverable output of up to 210 amps at idle!

Inside, the huge copper windings, giant diodes, and premium-quality ball bearings assure maximum output and extreme dependability. These units incorporate twin internal cooling fans that prevent overheating. In addition to the chrome-plated option, these MAX AMP alternators are also available in either polished aluminum, Stealth Black, or factory appearing Cast PLUS+ finishes. Both the Mustang and Jeep models include a six-groove clutched pulley. They are also available in both 175 amp and 250-amp versions.

If you are ready to upgrade your ride with the latest from TUFF STUFF, you can Click here for the latest Tuff Stuff Performance catalog.