SEMA 2020: New “Max Amp” Alternators For Mustang And Jeep

By Randy Bolig November 02, 2020

When it comes to powering the accessories in your late-model Mustang or Jeep, do have an alternator that is “Tuff” enough to keep the juice flowing? If not, the folks at TUFF STUFF Performance are ready to help you power those stereos and other high-amp items.

alternator

The Jeep TUFF MUDDER 175-amp alternators provide 135 amps at idle while the 250-amp alternator puts out 211 amps at idle.

The latest offerings are the new MAX AMP alternators that provide nearly 50-percent more amperage than the stock alternator. Yep, these units have great amp delivery capability, but they also retain the OE form for a direct fit. If you have any add-on electronics like high-power stereos that can easily overwhelm the OE alternator, the new MAX AMP alternators can handle nearly any load with a deliverable output of up to 210 amps at idle!

The new MAX AMP alternators for Mustangs are a direct fit with OEM wiring harness, dual plate rectifiers with 12 diodes, and twin internal cooling fans.

Inside, the huge copper windings, giant diodes, and premium-quality ball bearings assure maximum output and extreme dependability. These units incorporate twin internal cooling fans that prevent overheating. In addition to the chrome-plated option, these MAX AMP alternators are also available in either polished aluminum, Stealth Black, or factory appearing Cast PLUS+ finishes. Both the Mustang and Jeep models include a six-groove clutched pulley. They are also available in both 175 amp and 250-amp versions.

If you are ready to upgrade your ride with the latest from TUFF STUFF, you can Click here for the latest Tuff Stuff Performance catalog.

More Sources

Tuff Stuff Performance
https://www.tuffstuffperformance.com
(800) 331-6562

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

