SEMA 2020: Tackle Any Wiring Task With PerTronix

By Randy Bolig November 05, 2020

Are you in the garage building a project car or just handling maintenance on your classic? Are you staring at the wiring needs in your hot rod, wondering how you can get it done? Luckily, we have an answer. You can get to work with the help of PerTronix Performance Products.

We’ve all had that one friend that twists wires together and then tapes them — unless you’re that friend. But, instead of using household wire nuts or the ole standby of twisting and wrapping a connection, isn’t it time you stepped up and got some professional wiring products to keep your car’s electrical items working as best as they can? PerTronix thinks it is.

wiring

No matter your wring needs, PerTronix has you covered.

Making a good connection is everything when it comes to electrical systems. If you plan to complete any wiring job, you need quality electrical connectors, heat shrink, and the proper tools. Luckily, PerTronix is your one-stop-shop for wiring.

Whether you need just a heat-shrink tube kit, weather pack connector kit, terminal kit, or the tools to use with each kit, you can get each and any of them right here. So, the next time you are ready to work on the wiring in your pride and joy, maybe you should check out the electrical supplies and tools at PerTronix before you begin.

More Sources

PerTronix Performance Products
https://www.pertronix.com/prod/ex/default.aspx
(909) 599-5955

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

