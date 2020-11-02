SEMA 2020: Taylor Cable Shows Up And Shows Out With Ignition Box

Taylor Cable is well-known for its high-performance line of spark plug wires and their Vertex Magneto line of products. Now you can add digital CD Ignition boxes to their list of high-performance ignition products.

In an aftermarket filled with ignition boxes, consumers are pressed to find the differences between the various products. “What makes the Taylor Vertex Z6 CD ignition box stand out is reliability,” said Justin Askren.

When it comes to the reliability factor, the Vertex Z6 CD ignition box works like this: Current overload protection automatically shuts the box off if a problem is detected with the coil. “Other boxes will overheat and die in this event.”

According to Askren, once the box is shut off, you can find the problem in the system, get it fixed, and the box will continue to work as it did before.

The Vertex Z6 CD ignition box is a universal “Plug and Play” unit that works with virtually any type of engine platform in any type of architecture, inline, flat horizontal, or standard V-configuration.

Features And Benefits

Spark energy of 150mJ

Current Draw: .75 Amp/1,000 RPM

Output Voltage: 550V Primary / 47,000V Secondary

Size: 8” x 4” x 2“10-14.5 Volt operation

Available in red powder coat, cast or polished billet aluminum

Current overload shutdown protects the ignition from coil failure

Reverse polarity protection

Multi-spark up to 3,000 rpm for easier starting and smoother idle

LED indicator shows when the unit is on and flashes for system errors

Sealed wiring connector makes installation easy

Matches up to other harnesses for direct plug-in replacement.

Rotary dial rev limiter that is adjustable in 100 rpm increments from 2,000-9,900 rpm

Maximum operating RPM: 9,900

Sealed cover to keep water and debris out.

Supplied with a complete hardware kit and harnesses to fit most applications

Made in the USA

For more information on the Taylor Vertex Z6 CD ignition box click here. For more information on Taylor Cables’ other products, visit them online at www.taylorvertex.com.