SEMA 2020: Taylor Cable Shows Up And Shows Out With Ignition Box

By Bobby Kimbrough November 02, 2020

Taylor Cable is well-known for its high-performance line of spark plug wires and their Vertex Magneto line of products. Now you can add digital CD Ignition boxes to their list of high-performance ignition products.

In an aftermarket filled with ignition boxes, consumers are pressed to find the differences between the various products. “What makes the Taylor Vertex Z6 CD ignition box stand out is reliability,” said Justin Askren.

When it comes to the reliability factor, the Vertex Z6 CD ignition box works like this: Current overload protection automatically shuts the box off if a problem is detected with the coil. “Other boxes will overheat and die in this event.”

According to Askren, once the box is shut off, you can find the problem in the system, get it fixed, and the box will continue to work as it did before.

The Vertex Z6 CD ignition box is a universal “Plug and Play” unit that works with virtually any type of engine platform in any type of architecture, inline, flat horizontal, or standard V-configuration. 

Features And Benefits

  • Spark energy of 150mJ
  • Current Draw: .75 Amp/1,000 RPM
  • Output Voltage: 550V Primary / 47,000V Secondary
  • Size: 8” x 4” x 2“10-14.5 Volt operation
  • Available in red powder coat, cast or polished billet aluminum
  • Current overload shutdown protects the ignition from coil failure
  • Reverse polarity protection
  • Multi-spark up to 3,000 rpm for easier starting and smoother idle
  • LED indicator shows when the unit is on and flashes for system errors
  • Sealed wiring connector makes installation easy
  • Matches up to other harnesses for direct plug-in replacement.
  • Rotary dial rev limiter that is adjustable in 100 rpm increments from 2,000-9,900 rpm
  • Maximum operating RPM: 9,900
  • Sealed cover to keep water and debris out.
  • Supplied with a complete hardware kit and harnesses to fit most applications
  • Made in the USA

For more information on the Taylor Vertex Z6 CD ignition box click here. For more information on Taylor Cables’ other products, visit them online at www.taylorvertex.com.

Article Sources

Taylor Cable
https://www.taylorvertex.com
(816) 765-5011

About the author

Bobby Kimbrough

Bobby grew up in the heart of Illinois, becoming an avid dirt track race fan which has developed into a life long passion. Taking a break from the Midwest dirt tracks to fight evil doers in the world, he completed a full 21 year career in the Marine Corps.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading