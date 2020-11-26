SEMA 2020: TMI’s Black Friday Sale Has Begun!

If you’ve been waiting for the best time of the year to splurge on a new interior for your Ford, it’s finally here. TMI announced the beginning of its huge Black Friday sale today, running through Monday, November 30th (otherwise known as Cyber Monday).

The sale offers a 20% savings on almost all products in TMI’s lineup, with an additional offer of free shipping on orders of $3,000 and up. TMI is also running a “Bonus Bucks” promotion. Simply put, if you purchase a gift card to be used on December 2nd or later, TMI will add 20% Bonus Bucks to your gift card. This is perfect if you haven’t completely decided on something but still want to take advantage of the sale. If you purchase a $50 gift card, it’s worth $60. Purchase a $1,000 gift card, and you’ve got $1,200 to spend!

While these sales do not include one-piece headliners, bench seats, or complete rear replacement seats, you know those old door panels can use replacing, and that worn-out sun visor has seen better days. The bolsters on your Fox-body seats are screaming to be put out of their misery — trust us. Or maybe your newer Mustang’s interior is in perfect shape, but just isn’t really “doing it” for you. TMI has an answer to that conundrum too. TMI offers products for nearly every model year of Mustangs, as well as classic pickups and 1966-1977 Broncos.

For more information and to build your wish list (you’re kind of short on time!), visit www.tmiproducts.com, and use code BFCM20 at checkout. Happy shopping!