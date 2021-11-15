SEMA 2021: 303 Products Showcases 303 Graphene Detailer Spray

Our friends over at Gold Eagle were exhibiting at the 2021 SEMA show with its sister brand, 303 Products. We caught up with Bob Galuska, associate brand manager for Gold Eagle, and got the scoop on the upcoming product to hit the shelves. Introducing “303 Graphene Detailer”. What does that mean? Let’s dive in.

303’s Graphene Detailer is a graphene-based auto detailing product that is designed to enhance existing coatings. Paired with 303 Graphene Nano spray, you can renew existing protection while enhancing shine and gloss, resulting in a professional finish. The dynamic formula makes it functional on both dry and wet surfaces, so you can use it as a drying aid immediately following a wash.

“On top of being able to use this as a drying aid, more importantly, the versatility of the 303 Graphene Detailer makes it safe to use on paint, chrome, glass, plastic trim, and wheels,” Galuska said. “This is a topper for our nanospray. This prolongs the protection and enhancement for up to another three months. Since we acquired 303 in 2013, we have attempted to spread the word and let people know we are safe on all applications.”

Apparently, before Gold Eagle acquired 303 Products, the plain white bottle had a boat on it and people didn’t realize that it was safe for other applications. Well, they’ve made the necessary changes to hopefully get the word out. Check out some of the features below.

• Enhances slickness and gloss

• Use as a topper to reinforce protection

• Can be applied to wet surfaces as a drying agent

• Safe and effective on paint, chrome, glass, plastic, and wheels

• Provides superior UV protection

• Perfect to use in between car washes / lasts up to 90 days

For more information about 303 Products and their latest products, head on over to their website here. Thoughts on 90 days of protection as a topper? Let us know in the comments below.