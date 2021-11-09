We all know the new Ford Bronco is hotter than a pistol, and we knew it would light the aftermarket on fire with a tidal wave of accessories. But we never thought there could be so much cool gear for the Bronco until we stopped by the Dee Zee booth at SEMA. Dee Zee, Inc, based in Des Moines, Iowa, is a leading supplier of OEM and aftermarket truck accessories since 1977 and they have gone above and beyond with a bounty of products for Ford’s new retro off-road rascal.

We did a video walk-around of in Dee Zee’ Bronco display and were impressed. We loved their custom covers that cloak the unfinished hinges when the doors are removed, their great storage system in the cargo area, and a rooftop rack that adds much functionality.

When you pull the doors off your Bronco, you’re left with an unfinished look with exposed hinges and gaps with the fender. Dee Zee’s hinge covers fix those problems. Not only do they look great, but they keep dirt and mud out of the crevices making cleaning up after a day in the mud a little bit easier.

Dee Zee also offers a cargo management system for the rear cargo area that allows you several configurations to help keep your gear handy and easily retrieved. You can get a flat surface, and one or two sliding drawers in any combination you wish. The upper rack above the storage system takes the cargo capacity to the next level.

Last but not least they offer a cool roof rack that lets the sunshine in but lets you increase your cargo capacity. We like Dee Zee’s deft design here as it blends perfectly with the Bronco’s modern off-road aesthetic.

Be sure and watch the video for all their goodies for Ford, Chevy, Toyota, and Nissan as well. Go to Dee Zee’s website for all the applications.