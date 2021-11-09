SEMA 2021 Tremec’s New TKX Packs A Ton Of Features In A Small Case

By Greg Acosta November 09, 2021

Many car enthusiasts have a love-hate relationship with the Tremec T-5 transmission. While it is an incredibly light, compact transmission, as it came from the factory, it wasn’t the most robust unit. Only rated for between 230 and 300 lb-ft of torque (based on model year), aftermarket enthusiasts easily eclipse that mark on a regular basis, which inevitably leads to issues.

While Tremec saw that aftermarket need and came out with the TKO line of compact transmissions with increased torque-holding ability. However, the TKO line hadn’t been updated in quite a while, which led to the creation of the TKX transmission. Retaining the compact size and lightweight the TKO series was known for, the TKX comes in at just 99 pounds, dry, and has the T-5 and TKO’s compact length. Additionally, the case has been rounded to be able to fit in just about any transmission tunnel, whether it was designed for a five-speed or not.

The TKX transmission is the modern evolution of Tremec’s TKO line of aftermarket transmissions.

As far as performance, the TKX enjoys all of the knowledge gained by Tremec throughout their intense OEM-level R&D programs over the decades, providing 600 lb-ft of torque capacity, and the ability to hold up to 7,500-rpm shifts and 8,000 rpm through the traps or the end of the straight. While compact, the entire transmission design, from the gears to the case itself, has been strengthened as well as refined for smooth shifts.

Available in both 10- and 26-spline input designs with several single-overdrive gearset options, the new TKX is a no-compromise five-speed transmission — you get big power capacity and smooth, refined operation in a lightweight, compact package, from the people who have been putting manuals in Mustangs since before your author was even born.

The TKX enjoys the latest gear and shift-mechanism technology from Tremec, allowing for significant power holding capacity along with smooth shifting and gear engagement.

Article Sources

TREMEC
https://www.tremec.com/
(248)859-6500

About the author

Greg Acosta

Greg has spent seventeen years and counting in automotive publishing, with most of his work having a very technical focus. Always interested in how things work, he enjoys sharing his passion for automotive technology with the reader.
Read My Articles
 

