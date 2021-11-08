SEMA 2021: Vintage Air Pushes New Radiator Fan To Market

Vintage Air, Inc has made a name for itself by pushing cold air into the cabs of countless hot rods. It has created numerous direct-fit kits that allow you to add air conditioning to almost any classic. After all, vintage cars can be cool cruisers, but no one wants to sit in a hot car. While knowing how to push air is Vintage Air’s modus operandi, it was a surprise to see it create products for the radiator instead of the interior.

Friendly Install Fan

We sat down with Marx Henry of Vintage Air to gain some insight into the new product line.

“We’ve always had a forte for pushing air and creating a direct-fit solution, so our newest product is an 850-watt brushless Spal PWM-motor fan,” says Henry, adding, “the fans work off a thermocouple, which allows a slow ramp up and back down based on needs.”

While you can find brushless fans anywhere, what separates Vintage Air’s product is the amount of detail and direct fitment they offer. “While these Spal fans move some serious air and are not super loud, we try to make them as direct-fit as possible,” Henry iterates. “We include an 80-amp relay and 6-gauge wiring. We also include vehicle-specific ABS shroud.” Although not mentioned, the brackets come powdercoated directly from Vintage Air.

So it looks like Vintage Air might have hit another homerun—its new products are direct-fit, and high-quality construction and modern technology are what Vintage Air is all about. After asking what’s next, Henry states, “we’re working on a next generation of evaporators, front runners, and trying to go with newer engines. We also have a line of plug-and-play controls that look like stock, mount in stock locations, and plug straight into the ECU.” So, if you’re looking to cool your interior or coolant temps, Vintage Air has you covered.