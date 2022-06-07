SEMA 2022: 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Coolant Overflow (Degas) Tank

If your diesel is getting up in years or you just want to improve the cooling system and under-hood appearance of your late-model rig, check out the Sinister Diesel degas (coolant overflow) tank. While perusing the SEMA Show, we came across the latest tank application that was just added to the Sinister Diesel lineup — the 6.7-liter Power Stroke.

Sinister Diesel’s new degas tank is made from 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum which is TIG-welded and pressure tested for maximum strength. This fabrication method makes Sinister’s tank significantly stronger than factory tanks which are molded from two plastic pieces which are sealed together. That process can cause stress cracking and ultimately, leakage. In addition, since aluminum dissipates heat in the coolant system better than plastic, the Sinister tank improves performance and longevity.

Sinister Diesel’s degas tank uses either the factory cap or you can order a billet cap as well. The tank also incorporates a sight glass for easy coolant-level inspection. We do need to let you know that in some instances, some cutting of the battery tray is required for proper fitment.

“Our degas tank is a huge upgrade to the OE plastic tank,” says Taylor Smith of Sinister Diesel. “Like all our other accessories, it is aluminum and powder-coated in blue and is much more durable than the OE tank.”

This coolant overflow reservoir is manufactured at Sinister Diesel’s Sacramento, California facility for assured quality control. Great care is put into the part’s cutting, forming, fitment, and welding to ensure years of trouble-free performance. The degas tank is available in Sinister Gray or Sinister Blue for added corrosion resistance and a clean look under the hood.