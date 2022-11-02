SEMA 2022: Anderson Composites Steps Off Road With Bronco Offering

Anderson Composites is well known in the aftermarket world for bringing carbon to late-model American muscle. Its aim was to bring down the weight of domestic cars with performance carbon products that reduced weight in key areas, but still retained the strong structural required for racing. The primary targets were hoods, doors, and trunk lids to receive the carbon treatment.

It wasn’t long after that Ford Performance took note in the product offerings and began to task Anderson Composite with products for the 2018 Cobra Jet. After a few short years Anderson is now entering another Ford market, this time instead of drag or road racing in mind, the carbon company will be taking a step off-road with a new emphasis on the Ford Bronco lineup.

It goes without saying, the all-new Ford Bronco changed many companies’ focus from on-road to off-road in a hurry. Some companies sought out suspension or engine performance packages, but Anderson Composite decided to stick with what they know best. While hoods, doors, and fenders are still a primary product for Anderson, it has also begun production on tubular doors, complete hardtop roofs, applique covers, and more. Bronco owners also have options that include halo doors and completely redesigned fenders to bolt on.

Anderson is one of the few companies that have transitioned to the off-road segment and made it appear as if they have been in the scene for years. The use of matte carbon fiber and products to mimic the Raptor’s hood styling gives Bronco owners the choice of style and flare they desire. Instead of being yet another Bronco on the road, give your Bronco the Anderson Composites treatment for a unique look.