SEMA 2022: Borgeson Stays In the Ring With Mustang Steering Box

The joy of being a part of the automotive hobby revolves around the connection drivers make with their cars. The feeling of shifting gears and accelerating remains a great feeling for every enthusiast. However, that great feeling can be depleted when a car is not working as intended. In most cases, the enthusiast’s sixth sense of automotive troubleshooting can catch early signs of wear. Although preventative measures can help, there comes a time when products have run the course of time and replacement is needed.

One of the main receptors to the driving experience is steering. As the klicks on the odometer pile on, internal bearings and wear items inside the steering box begin their descent into the afterlife. You’ll eventually notice a loose steering feel or even a notchy feel. While it’s possible to get by with this steering for normal driving, the steering feel during spirited drives will be greatly diminished. This is where Borgeson Universal Company steps in and provides steering boxes for multi-generations of cars and trucks.

Borgeson has been providing steering box kits for classics that not only replace the factory unit, but also bring back the joy of driving. The company’s modern power-steering conversion for the 1965 through 1973 Ford Mustang comes as a complete install kit. The 14:1 ratio steering provides quick steering reflexes for tight cornering, but a smooth feel for daily driving. To decrease fail points within the power steering, Borgeson has deleted the control valve and slave cylinders that leak over time.

While bringing back the joy of driving is one thing, the ease of installation and modernizing of a classic steering box make this a must-have for those looking to enjoy their ride. The ability to have a high-performance steering system that works in either a race and/or street scenario is just another piece of the puzzle to maintaining a classic car.