SEMA 2022: DeatschWerks Creates Voltage Booster For Brushless Pumps

The fuel pump industry has changed over the years with new methods of pushing more fuel to thirsty high-horsepower engines. While the brushless motor was invented in the early ‘60s, it wouldn’t be until decades later that the aftermarket fuel pump market would pick it up. These new fuel pumps work more efficiently than previous models, but lacked support for adding a voltage booster to the platform. While upsizing fuel pump size is a solution, it creates a financial and packaging complication in some vehicles. That worry can now be alleviated, as DeatschWerks has released their new VB40aX1 and X2 Voltage Booster.

The DeatschWerks Voltage Booster VB40aX1 and X2 work with both In-tank or in-line, brushed or brushless fuel pump configurations. This new advanced technology Voltage Booster has the ability to control single or dual fuel pump configurations and adjust the ramp rate to avoid any fuel pressure spikes. The Voltage Booster has the ability to bring 20-volts to brushed fuel pumps, but in utilizing the dedicated brushless fuel pump setting, you can provide 26-volts to a brushless setup.

The Voltage Booster keeps the complication of wiring and programming to a minimum. To program the VB40aX1 and X2, users simply thumb through the menu via a roller wheel that displays on an OLED screen. Wiring is not a fan favorite of many, so to keep it simple, it only requires a ground control to activate the unit. This can be provided from numerous areas such as the ECU switch ground or even a HOBBS switch.

Instead of oversizing your fuel pumps and running constantly higher voltage at all times, the DeatschWerks Voltage Booster allows you to maximize your fuel pump’s life, while still providing your engine with the fueling it desires. Now you have the option to pair your technologically advanced brushless fuel pumps to a voltage booster that mirrors in performance.