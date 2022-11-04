SEMA 2022: Fun-Runner LT Bronco Is Lit For An Off-Road Good Time

Walking around the Ford Bronco Fun-Runner LT (Long Travel) at the PROJECT X Off-Road booth at SEMA this year brought forth all the feels. And after chatting with Jared Chavez, Director of Brand Development for Horizon Brands and Project X, we were left in even more awe over this brilliant build.

It all starts with the massive Fox Factory shocks supporting a full 18-inches of rear suspension travel and 16-inches in the front. The high-performance 74Weld portal axles engineered for Ultra4 racing, make room for the huge 42-inch Nitto tires. The thing is decked out front to back all designed to make the Bronco Fun-Runner LT is one crazy-capable machine.

Even more exciting is the fact that the Bronco LT will soon be an optional package upgrade to the standard Fun-Runner Bronco. An exacting announcement for Chavez in particular, as every component on this rig, will be sold and distributed through PROJECT X Off-Road starting in 2023.

Building upon the Fun-Runner Bronco that made its debut at Ford’s SEMA display last year, this build is nothing short of bonkers. Take its ability to accommodate up to 42-inch tires, for example. This is all made possible by a set of 74 Weld billet portals, and Fun-Haver spec FOX Performance Elite 2.5 coilovers. Naturally, a set of race-winning Nitto Tire 42-inch Trail Grapplers come outfitted on the rig thanks to some insane suspension geometry.

The Fun-Runner Bronco LT is everything we have been dreaming of doing to a 6th-gen Bronco since day 1! It’s the perfect mix of modern aggressive design that RTR is known and loved for paired with the hardcore ruggedness Fun-Haver Off-Road is inspired by! It’s a well-mannered street-driven vehicle that can handle any off-road adventure you can throw at it.—Loren Healy

The Fun-Runner LT Bronco Is All Business!

Hovering over these grippy compounds is a set of Fun-Haver fiberglass wide fenders. These fender flares are flanked by a modular front bumper with integrated PROJECT X PL.30 lights and a high-clearance rear bumper that’s supported by weld-on rock sliders. The RTR grille features integrated lighting, while an RTR spare tire carrier and RTR light bar with PROJECT X FF.70 LED units finish things out.

Internally, a set of Recaro Cross Sportster ORV seats developed exclusively for the Fun-Haver Off-Road team allow up to four occupants to buckle in.

In closing, one particularly intriguing PROJECT X touch came via the addition of a bespoke “GHOST BOX” for the Fun-Runner LT. According to Chavez, this central control unit is intended to make the installation of accessories a cinch thanks to its minimal use of wiring and relays. This results in a “seamless accessory-controlled ecosystem” where electronically actuated components can either be manually toggled or digitally via the use of an app.

SEMA 2022: Fun-Runner LT Bronco Is Lit For An Off-Road Good Time