SEMA 2022: Get A Tonneau Cover For Complete Truck-Bed Protection

When it comes to tonneau covers on pickup trucks, most people will agree that they do improve the finished look of the truck. They provide a classy element to the image of your truck, covering up the usually dirty bed and protecting the stuff you keep in the bed. But the benefits of a tonneau cover go way deeper than this aesthetic appeal and the folks at DeeZee truck accessories agree.

While perusing the DeeZee booth at SEMA, we came across a new hard tri-fold cover mounted to a new Ford Lightning. While the lightning cover was on display, other truck models will soon be covered. “This is our new Diamond cover,” says Josh Knichel of DeeZee. “The reason for us to build and cover like this is that we felt we could improve upon what is already out there. The extrusion around the cover allows us to use the channel for accessories like handles, tie-downs, ladder racks, and other accessories.”

The new hard, folding cover from DeeZee is touted as not only a better design but a more economical one as well. The most obvious benefit of a tonneau cover is the protection of whatever you are hauling. Whether it is equipment for a long day of work, luggage for a family trip, or a bed full of mulch this spring, there is no safer way to secure your haul. A tonneau cover can protect your items from rain, snow, wind, or whatever element crosses your path.

Another item that caught our eye was the Molle panels mounted under the cover. if you are going to haul some permanent items in the bed of your truck, you might as well keep them organized. According to Josh, “our Molle panels give you the ability to mount any in-bed accessory in almost any configuration.”

This is a great way to keep any tools like a shovel, high-lift jack, or even towing accessories in one place.

If you’re ready to enjoy the benefits of a high-quality tonneau cover and bed organization, check out the latest from DeeZee to outfit your rig.