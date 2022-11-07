SEMA 2022: MaxTrac Suspension Shows Off Slick 2022 F-150 Lift Kit

Single-cab trucks are a vibe! MaxTrac Suspension knew this when they chose this new F-150 to showcase one of their latest lift kit systems at SEMA 2022. And you know Off Road Xtreme has a strong affection for these pickups. The 2022 SEMA Show gave us our first opportunity to take a closer look at this eye-catching two-door monster.

The first thing you notice when you see this truck is the stance. That look is achieved with 7-1/2 inches of lift courtesy of the MaxTrac lift kit. This kit is specifically designed for 2021-2022 two-wheel drive models.

The kit all starts with solid ductile iron 4-inch spindle lifts up front. Those spindles are topped with 3.5-inch Fox coilovers to help maintain a smooth OE ride. Tubular control arms finish off the front to ensure the suspension geometry stays true and to provide plenty of travel. Out back, you are looking at another set of Fox Shocks, riding on 4-inch lift blocks to level the truck.

When it came time to fill all that newly opened space in the wheel well, Black Rhino wheels wrapped in 38-inch Falken rubber was the answer. Up front, a blacked-out T-Rex Stealth Laser X Grille keeps the style going. Flanking that grille is a pair of Anzo USA headlights, with a full assortment of Rigid Industries lights to supplement those when the sun goes down.

MaxTrac Suspension Is Launching The New Vulcan Shock For 2023!

While at the booth we had a chance to talk to Sean Romo from MaxTrac about what else they are working on. “We have a brand-new shock series called the Vulcan 2.0 Elite. They will be available in a remote reservoir and standard IFP (learn more about the difference here) in sizes ranging from 26- through 34-inches.” Sean also let us know, that vehicle-specific applications were also in the works. The plan is to have them available independently as well as part of their complete lift kits. With a planned release date of early 2023, we are excited to see what they can do on the trail.

For more info and tech specs on this or any of MaxTrac’s products head over to www.maxtracsuspension.com.