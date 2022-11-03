SEMA 2022: Piston And Rod Kits From Wiseco And K1 Technologies

By Andy Bolig November 03, 2022

When building a performance engine, using high-quality parts is the first step in making reliable power. You also need the right combination of quality parts to allow your engine to operate at peak performance for the long haul. We stopped by the SEMA booth of our friends at Race Winning Brands (RWB) to see what new products we could share with our readers. The RWB guys are excited to release their new piston & rod kits.

One-Stop Shopping

Enthusiasts have been making serious power with Wiseco pistons and K1 Technologies’ connecting rods for years. Now, thanks to a recent partnership between these two powerhouses, enthusiasts can enjoy the convenience of one-stop shopping for these key components for their builds.

Wiseco piston and K1 connecting rod

This newest kit brings the strength of Wiseco’s forged pistons and the durability of K1’s connecting rods in a powerfully matched set.

Wiseco, an industry-leading piston manufacturer, has been helping racers and performance enthusiasts gain the upper edge for more than 80 years. The company’s latest offerings are the result of decades of engineering, dyno testing, and real-world results. These successes are a direct result of Wiseco’s forging process, which uses precise digital control of the temperature of the raw material being forged and the punch and die surfaces. The pressure exerted during forging is also precisely controlled to allow strict adherence to the physical properties of the finished forgings. Each set of Wiseco pistons comes with a matched set of high-quality piston rings and wrist pins.

K1 Technologies' H-beam connecting rods are precision machined from 4340 steel and feature ARP 2000 bolts on the big end.

Thanks to this new partnership, those wrist pins will be perfectly matched to the K1 Technologies connecting rods. The H-beam connecting rods are manufactured from 4340 steel. The forging increases strength through better alloy grain flow, and each K1 connecting rod receives a shot peening surface treatment to reduce stress risers for even better service life. All K1 connecting rods are machined to precise tolerances and feature ARP 2000 bolts to keep performance potential high under severe loads.

K1 and Wiseco’s partnership now provides an extensive line of piston and rod kits available for nearly every automotive piston set that Wiseco offers with more combinations coming soon! Check out Wiseco’s and K1 Technologies’ high-quality components on their respective websites, and be sure to combine these two race-winning brands for your next build.

More Sources

Race Winning Brands
https://www.racewinningbrands.com
(714) 898-9763
Wiseco Performance Products
https://www.wiseco.com/
1-800-321-1364
K1 Technologies
https://www.k1technologies.com/
(440) 497-3100
