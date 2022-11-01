SEMA 2022: VMP Performance Hunts Down Horsepower On Predator Engine

jameselkins
By James Elkins November 01, 2022

There is a famous phrase that deals with an item’s potential versus the amount spent. The simplistic “bang for the buck” quote couldn’t have found a better home than in the automotive industry, as enthusiasts seek out the most performance per dollar spent. While the GT500 and Raptor R enthusiasts might not take finances into account, they do consider the power received within each upgrade. To meet the performance gains desired by owners of these supercharged 5.2-liter engines, VMP Performance has released an all-new Apex Predator Supercharger Lid Upgrade for Ford’s 2020+ Predator engine.

The 5.2-liter Predator engine found in the Shelby GT500 and Raptor R is known for making easy power with simple bolt-ons. The laundry list of products that were required in previous years to create a solid build has been reduced to only an intercooler, fuel, and tune. However, VMP Performance has been on a blood-thirst hunt to find all the hidden horsepower the 5.2-liter has. After engineering and testing a new supercharger lid design. VMP Performance has released their new Apex Predator Supercharger Lid Upgrade that boasts 20 horsepower gain at the rear wheels and when combined with VMP’s intercooler, a total 40-rear wheel horsepower can be seen.

VMP

While VMP Performance designed its new Apex Predator Supercharger Lid Upgrade with functionality in mind, the new lid can fit over a variety of intercooler including the stock intercooler, VMP’s 81mm Race Intercooler, and VMP’s upcoming Apex Intercooler Upgrade. The lid fits under the stock strut-tower brace and allows owners to choose between the Apex Predator shark or OEM supercharger plaque. If you’re a nitrous or methanol injection lover, the lid features eight 1/8-inch NPT locations to add direct spray into your engine.

 

 

VMP Performance’s Apex Predator Supercharger Lid Upgrade for the 5.2-liter engine is more than just a creative design to an existing product. The new supercharger lid has the ability to flow more high-rpm air and increase power with a simple swap. If you are looking to turn your Predator engine into an Apex Predator, then VMP Performance has you covered.

