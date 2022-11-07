SEMA 2022: Westin Grille Guard For New Ford Lightning

If there was one thing readily apparent at the 2022 SEMA Show, it was the fact that EVs will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years. Battery-propelled vehicles were everywhere, and that includes a few of the truck vendors. Take, for instance, Westin Automotive, the maker of functional and good-looking frontal protection for trucks had a new Ford Lighting in their booth displaying the latest grille guard designed specifically for the EV truck.

On display at the show was the new HDX-E guard. The Westin HDX is designed to add ample front-of-vehicle protection to most trucks out there. Steel construction comes by way of two-inch-diameter tubing and heavy-duty flat stock welded to create a strong and durable guard. Unlike the traditional HDX guard, the HDX-E has a flip-down center section to access the Lightning’s front storage area. It will stand up against any walking obstruction on the road as well as protect against minor fender benders.

The Westin HDX grille guard is constructed of mild steel and has a black powder-coated finish. Whether your truck is powered by gasoline, diesel, or a battery pack, Westin has you protected. The Westin HDX and HDX-E grille guard will exceed all of your expectations.