The Derale Performance booth at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, was packed with cool stuff. One of the things that caught our eye was the company’s new Brushless B14 Dual Powerpack radiator fans that offer a combined 4,800 cfm of airflow.

Geared Toward Big Cubic-Inch Race Applications and More

Derale’s new Brushless B14 Dual Powerpack is a pair of radiator fans geared toward big cubic-inch race applications, desert racing, diesel trucks, and so on. The benefits of the brushless motors include increased airflow compared to brushed fans. Also, these fans have 500-watt motors which draw 45 amps per fan. And speaking of fans, each is designed for reduced noise. They use patented “Sine Wave Technology,” which reduces noise, vibration, and harshness. And when it comes to longevity, the fans last up to 40,000 hours. They’re also water- and dust-proof. Furthermore, Derale says that the fans are “specifically designed to thrive on thick, tight fin radiator cores.” Also, the company notes that this dual electric fan assembly generates the most real-world airflow in the smallest package on the market.

PWM Electric Fan Controller

The Brushless B14 Dual Powerpack includes an integrated PWM electric fan controller. The controller uses pulse width modulation to continuously adjust fan speed from 0 to 100 percent. This maintains a 185-, 195-, or 215-degree coolant temperature. The benefit is that the fans only operate at the percentage needed, instead of 100 percent all the time. This also helps to increase fan life and eliminate amperage spikes. The PWM fan controller also features soft-start technology and there’s a built-in A/C override circuit. It even has an auto-resetting circuit breaker.

High Performance Shroud

The high-performance shroud of the B14 Powerpack is fully TIG-welded aluminum. No matter which Powerpack you select, the shroud measures only 2-3/4 inches in depth. Combined with the installed electric fans, the overall thickness is only 3-1/2 inches. The shroud comes in non-finished aluminum, which offers the opportunity to polish, anodize, paint, or leave it in its natural state. The B14 Powerpack has a width of 34 inches and a height of 17-1/2 inches.

The B14 Dual Powerpack uses a simple plug-in wiring harness and it includes a complete installation kit. The Powerpack is available with a sensor that maintains temps at 185 degrees F (PN: 67944-185), 195 degrees F (PN 67944-195), or 215 degrees F (PN 67944-215).

The Bottom Line

The combination of the brushless fans, PWM fan controller, and high-performing shroud makes the Derale Brushless B14 Dual Powerpack an attention grabber for those needing high-performance, puller (engine-side) cooling. It’s also important to note that Derale offers a Brushless Single Powerpack with a 17-inch fan.